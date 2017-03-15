American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has launched a new motorcycle to the entry-level Street family in India. Christened Street Rod 750, the new motorcycle bridges the gap between Street 750 and the Iron 883 and is priced at Rs 5,86,000, ex-showroom in New-Delhi.

The company has confirmed that the booking for the new motorcycle started from March 15 (Wednesday). The Street Rod 750 shares engine and cycle parts with the popular Street 750 while it has been priced Rs 95,000 above the Street 750.

A liberal dose of Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling adds sportiness to the Street Rod 750. The blacked-out forks and triple clamps, topped with a new speed screen stands out. The rear-end boasts of a perforated mudguard and LED taillight and indicators. The Street Rod 750 comes in three colour options -- Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.

The new Harley features a flat, drag-style handlebar and bar-end rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle is fitted with a 17-inch front and rear Open Spoke Black Cast aluminium wheels and MRF radial tyres. Braking power comes from dual two-piston callipers and 300mm front disc brakes, in addition to ABS.

The liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X 750 engine, with a 749cc displacement, will produce 11 percent more power and 5 percent more torque than the Street 750. The peak power arrives at 8,250rpm, with peak torque at 4,000rpm. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the power figure is under wraps, while its torque figure is 61Nm. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Street Rod 750 features 43mm USD forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. The fork rake is tightened from 32 degrees to 27 degrees for quicker steering. The rear shock absorber travel has been increased by 31 percent to 117mm compared to the Street 750. The seat height is raised to 765mm.

"We are thrilled to launch Harley-Davidson Street Rod in India which has a growing population of young adults. The model is built to appeal a specific demographic in this space. As a customer-led organisation, a key part of our strategy is to attract and retain new riders in India," said Pallavi Singh, Director Marketing, Harley-Davidson India.