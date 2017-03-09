Iconic American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson will add a new model to its entry level Street family in India soon. Christened as the Street Rod 750, the elder sibling of popular Street 750 shares most of its underpinnings with the latter.

The liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X 750 engine, with a 749cc displacement, will produce 11 percent more power and 5 percent more torque than the Street 750. The peak power is delivered at 8,250rpm, with peak torque at 4,000rpm. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the power figure is under wraps, while its torque figure is 61Nm. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Street Rod 750 features 43mm USD forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. The fork rake is tightened from 32 degrees to 27 degrees for quicker steering. The rear shock absorber travel has been increased by 31 percent to 117mm compared to the Street 750. The seat height is raised to 765mm and the Street Rod features new forged brake/gear levers plus aluminium rear foot pegs. Harley-Davidson has also increased the lean angle from 28.5 degrees left and 28.5 degrees right to 37.3 degrees right and 40.2 degrees left.

The Street Rod 750 comes with a flat, drag-style handlebar and bar-end rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle is fitted with a 17-inch front and rear Open Spoke Black Cast aluminium wheels and MRF radial tyres. It also features dual two-piston callipers and 300mm front disc brakes, in addition to ABS delivering the stopping power to Street Rod 750.

A liberal dose of Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling adds sportiness to the Street Rod 750. In the front, blacked-out forks and triple clamps, topped with a new speed screen, add mass. The rear-end boasts of perforated mudguard and LED taillight and indicators. The Street Rod 750 will be offered in three colour options -- Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.

Harley-Davidson Street 750 is priced at Rs 4.91 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence, the Street Rod 750 is expected to be premium by at least Rs 50,000 over the Street 750. Harley-Davidson India will start bookings for the new Street model from March 20.