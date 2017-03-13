American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is gearing up for a new addition to its entry level Street family portfolio in India. The Street 750 will get an elder sibling, Street Rod 750. The new bike is listed on Harley-Davidson India website and the bookings will start on March 20.

The Street Rod 750 will bridge the gap between Street 750 and the Iron 883. The bike boasts of sharper looks, much to the delight of the buyers who were turned off by Street 750's bland design.

Here are five things you need to know about Street Rod 750:

1.The Street Rod 750 flaunts a sporty design, thanks to the liberal dose of Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling. The front, blacked-out forks and triple clamps, topped with a new speed screen, add to the mass. The rear-end has perforated mudguard, LED taillight and indicators.

2.The liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X 750 engine, with a 749cc displacement, will engender 11 percent more power and 5 percent more torque than the Street 750. The mill in Street Rod 750 uses twin-port fuel injection instead of single in the Street 750.

3.The saddle height and ground clearance have been increased in the Street Rod 750. The bike comes with a saddle height of 765mm, 45mm more compared to Street 750, and a ground clearance of 205mm, a good 60mm above Street 750.

4.The new motorcycle gets 43mm USD forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. The fork rake is tightened from 32 degrees to 27 degrees for quicker steering. The rear shock absorber travel has been increased by 31 percent to 117mm compared to the Street 750.

5.The motorcycle is fitted with a 17-inch front and rear Open Spoke Black Cast aluminium wheels and MRF radial tyres. The 160/60 R17 spec tyres are larger than Street 750's 150/70 R15.