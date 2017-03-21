American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson recently launched a new motorcycle to the entry-level Street family in India. Dubbed as Street Rod 750, the new motorcycle bridges the gap between Street 750 and Iron 883 in the India line-up.

The arrival of Street Rod 750 means the Street family now consists of two motorcycle models. Both the motorcycles share many underpinnings. However, there are some elements that position Street Rod 750 as the elder sibling of Street 750. We have compiled a list of all you need to know on the new Harley-Davidson Street family.

Engine -- Both Steet 750 and Street Rod 750 are powered by a liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X 750 engine, with a 749cc displacement. However, the mill in Street Rod 750 develops 11 percent more power and five percent more torque than Street 750. The mill in Street Rod 750 uses twin-port fuel injection instead of single in Street 750.

Height -- The saddle height and ground clearance have been increased in Street Rod 750 over Street 750. The bike comes with a saddle height of 765mm, 45mm more compared to Street 750, and a ground clearance of 205mm, a good 60mm above Street 750.

Cycle parts -- Street Rod 750 features 43mm USD forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. The fork rake is tightened from 32 degrees to 27 degrees for quicker steering. The rear shock absorber travel has been increased by 31 percent to 117mm compared to the Street 750.

Design -- Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling adds sportiness to Street Rod 750. The front gets blacked-out forks and triple clamps topped with a new speed screen. The rear-end boasts of perforated mudguard and LED taillight and indicators. Street Rod 750 also gets drag-style handlebar and bar-end rear-view mirrors.

Tyres -- Street 750 is fitted with 100/80 R17 front and 150/70 R15 rear tyres. On the other hand, Street Rod 750 comes with larger tyres - 120/70 R17 at front and 160/60 R17 in the in the back.

Price -- Street Rod 750 is priced at Rs 5,86,000, ex-showroom in New Delhi, while Street 750 is retailing at Rs 4,91,000. The new motorcycle has been priced Rs 95,000 above Street 750.