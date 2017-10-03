Hardik Pandya has become a heartthrob of the nation, on and off the field. The all-rounder has been bagging headlines with his performances, but Pandya hit a brilliant six on micro-blogging website, Twitter on Monday (October 2).

What really happened?

Pandya has become famous after playing some brilliant innings in the last couple of months for India. He is gradually being compared to the likes of former India captain Kapil Dev, who is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time.

So when one earns fame, there are bound to be some rumours about his personal life, especially related to girls. Nothing on the social media can go under the carpet though some can be false news too.

The same thing happened as a viral picture of Pandya and one girl surfaced on the social media, and people wanted to know more about the girl, who was not known then.

"DNA" did a story on the same, and called the female in the image as "mystery lady". The image was posted by a fan account named 'Hardik Pandya Official', and it showed both Pandya and the girl happy, smiling faces.

But, Pandya soon cleared the air, about the mystery girl in the picture, which happens to be her sister.

He wrote "Mystery solved! That's my sister".

Mystery solved! That's my sister ? — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 2, 2017

After which the DNA were trolled heavily on Twitter. Pandya was patted back on Twitter for a wonderful reply.

Hahahaha, you solved with in no time man ...???? — Beinggyansheel (@gyansheelkumar) October 2, 2017

One of your best shot this is — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 2, 2017

??? reporters ki 2-4 din ki masala news ki waat lag gai... — Akash Kasote (@iAkash_kasote) October 2, 2017

Moral of the story, give up this kind of chomu journalism. Waste of print and webspace. — North Stand-Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) October 2, 2017

??? bichare news walo ka popat kar diya ?????? — Ash | Viratian (@silver18ash) October 2, 2017