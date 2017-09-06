To be short and precise, a pretty much teasing twitter conversation has become one of the biggest news this week, as India get set to take on Sri Lanka in their one-off T20I match on Wednesday September 6.

India cricket team hotshot Hardik Pandya has reverted to one of Bollywood hearthrob Parineeti Chopra's tweets....and in less than some hours' time, their conversation went viral and rumours of a possible love story brewing between Hardik and Parineeti spread like wildfire.

The twitter audience, having all the fun, made sure to give their prized suggestions to Hardik immediately. Turn your attention from flirting to cricket, mentioned the twitterati in unison.

End of the day, we ask if this is actually worth grabbing all our attention, especially when India are waiting for their grand dessert with a win against Srilanka in some hours from now...

...and as the nation mourns the brutal murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

Check out what has been happening on Twitter lately:

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ? Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

The reactions from Twitterati that followed...

Million-dollar suggestion to Hardik from this guy. Possibly the autocorrect option doesn't work in his phone!

Bhai focous on your game.otherwise you will loose everything you gained. — Bireswar Mishra (@alex_bireswar) September 3, 2017

Now, someone actually speaks the reality of all the hype!

Yep feel the same. Too much of drama for an advertisement ? — N. (@sIyaapaaa) September 4, 2017

The truth of the matter

The photo posted by Parineeti was after all, a marketing gimmick. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress was actually promoting the Xiaomi-Flipkart partnership. Meh moment for the lecturers on Twitter?

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner ?? pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Key question: Is Hardik Pandya still single?

The answer is yes.

Lisha Sharma (Instagram @hippieemermaid), a model from Jamshedpur who stationed in Kolkata for many years to get the perfect launchpad to her career, before shifting base to Mumbai, was heavily rumoured to be dating Hardik last year.

Fast forward to more than a year, we don't really know what happened between them considering their victory over keeping the paparazzi at bay from their lives.

However, we do know the reality from the horse's mouth. A certain post for Hardik Pandya's Twitter handle on Valentine's Day 2017, revealed it all. The cricketer is very much single at the moment.