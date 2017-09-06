Future gems of India cricket team Close
Future gems of India cricket team

To be short and precise, a pretty much teasing twitter conversation has become one of the biggest news this week, as India get set to take on Sri Lanka in their one-off T20I match on Wednesday September 6.

India cricket team hotshot Hardik Pandya has reverted to one of Bollywood hearthrob Parineeti Chopra's tweets....and in less than some hours' time, their conversation went viral and rumours of a possible love story brewing between Hardik and Parineeti spread like wildfire.

The twitter audience, having all the fun, made sure to give their prized suggestions to Hardik immediately. Turn your attention from flirting to cricket, mentioned the twitterati in unison.

parineeti chopra
End of the day, we ask if this is actually worth grabbing all our attention, especially when India are waiting for their grand dessert with a win against Srilanka in some hours from now...

...and as the nation mourns the brutal murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

Check out what has been happening on Twitter lately:

The reactions from Twitterati that followed...

Million-dollar suggestion to Hardik from this guy. Possibly the autocorrect option doesn't work in his phone!

Now, someone actually speaks the reality of all the hype!

The truth of the matter

The photo posted by Parineeti was after all, a marketing gimmick. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress was actually promoting the Xiaomi-Flipkart partnership. Meh moment for the lecturers on Twitter?

Key question: Is Hardik Pandya still single?

The answer is yes.

hardik pandya, india cricket
Lisha Sharma (Instagram @hippieemermaid), a model from Jamshedpur who stationed in Kolkata for many years to get the perfect launchpad to her career, before shifting base to Mumbai, was heavily rumoured to be dating Hardik last year.

Fast forward to more than a year, we don't really know what happened between them considering their victory over keeping the paparazzi at bay from their lives.

However, we do know the reality from the horse's mouth. A certain post for Hardik Pandya's Twitter handle on Valentine's Day 2017, revealed it all. The cricketer is very much single at the moment.

