Hardik Pandya has taken rapid strides in international cricket, shining with both the bat and ball, and helping India win matches with his tremendous performances. The all-rounder, who has been rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, has become the mainstay of the India team in all formats.

The Baroda man's big-hitting ability has taken the world by storm. There is an element of confidence in his play, which can be attributed to IPL. It is after his standout performances in IPL 2017 for Mumbai Indians that the player became an even more dangerous player in world cricket.

Pandya, who did not have a great 2015 and 2016 IPL season, made up for it in 2017. He scored 250 runs and took 6 wickets from 17 matches, playing an important role in helping Mumbai Indians win the title.

"My life changed when I got a chance to play for MI (Mumbai Indians) and then I never looked back. I had a small failure and that's why I learned to be even more professional. You need to understand that some things are bad. That's how you improve in life," Pandya told CNN-News 18.

Playing alongside the experienced players of Mumbai Indians like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga has also helped him develop as a player.

What about his Mumbai Indians' future?

The IPL 2018 could prove to be a fresh auction with franchises not allowed to retain many players. The retaining part will be discussed at the November 21 meeting.

However, Pandya has already spoken about his desire to leave Mumbai Indians as he wants to be a part of the IPL 2018 auction pool. If MI are given the option of retaining at least two Indian players along with a foreigner, Pandya and Rohit could be retained, which would mean the all-rounder's name will not be present in the auction.

Interesting times lie ahead for Mumbai Indians and Pandya.