General Motors India head of sales Hardeep Singh Brar could soon be heading back to Volkswagen India. Emerging reports suggest Brar will be joining the German carmaker as head of sales in the country.

Brar, whose contract with GM India runs until March 2018, had the option of exiting the company before September 30, 2017, but had decided to join Volkswagen India after Diwali, reports ET Auto. If this bit of news holds true, this will be Brar's second stint at Volkswagen. Brar was associated with Volkswagen India previously as head of network development from 2012 to 2015.

Prior to his stint at Volkswagen India, Brar was associated with Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, as the deputy sales manager and later on head of corporate sales and rural marketing. His term at Maruti Suzuki India lasted over a decade.

Volkswagen India is looking to expand its share in the passenger vehicle segment to 3 percent. The company, which sees India as one of its key markets, is also looking to strengthen its range of products in India. VW has a market share of 1.5 percent in the country at present.

"For us, this (India) is one of the future markets and we need to strengthen our footprint in this market...We have a clear vision of where we want to go to and have a sustainable business in India," Steffen Knapp had told PTI recently.