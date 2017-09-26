Is the Sri Lankan cricket team disguising as Australia in India? This is the doubt that has cropped up in India discard Harbhajan Singh's mind following the visitors' dismal performances in the ongoing ODI series against India.

The World Cup-winning off-spinner also shed light on how the current Australian side lacked match-winners, which in stark contrast to the world beaters of the past.

The hosts have crushed the visitors' spirits with dominating performances in the ongoing series, just like the treatment meted out to Sri Lanka during their tour to the island nation earlier last month.

India decimated a hapless Sri Lankan team, which is struggling to find personalities in the dressing room following the exit of legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, 5-0 in the ODI series shortly after whitewashing a three-match Test series.

The Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead against Australia in the five-match series. Virat Kohli's men crushed Australia for the third successive time when they clinched a comfortable five-wicket win over Smith's men in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

"The kind of cricket Australia is playing it appears as if Sri Lankans are playing in yellow clothing. I haven't seen that Australian thing from them here. And whatever I know of Virat and his team they will be looking for nothing less than 5-0," Harbhajan told Sports Tak YouTube channel.

He added: "Look it's obvious the Australian side that I competed against, the top 7 or 8 blokes were all match winners. Anyone could come in and win a match in his own right or score a hundred. They had that ability. This team is not a shadow of that Australian side.

"We can't forget this Australian team lost to Bangladesh recently. So there's something wrong somewhere. Something seriously wrong."

Banter with Michael Clarke

Harbhajan also had a Twitter banter with World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke after Australia's loss in Indore when he said the former should come out of retirement and help out the current team, which lacked "quality".

Check out Clarke's reply

Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017 I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box ?✌️Aussies have some work to do! https://t.co/DnlTgdWPif — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 25, 2017

More bad news for Australia

While India have come up with collective performances, Australia, except for skipper Smith and opener Aaron Finch, have been under-par. Wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the visitors and have been architects of Australian collapses, which have occurred at an alarming frequency.

There is more bad news for the visitors as Kohli insisted there were no dip in intensity from the Indian side and that his men will ruthless during the remainder of the series as well.

Notably, the two teams will now head to Bengaluru for the penultimate match of the ODI rubber. Australia's plans to salvage some pride may also be hampered as rain threat looms larger over the 4th ODI.