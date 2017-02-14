The world's celebrating the Valentine's Day today (February 14) and social-networking sites are flooded with V-Day greetings. Bollywood celebs have wished their fans by posting V-Day messages on the social media.

While Sidharth Malhotra has posted an interview with the tagline, "Happy Valentine's Day ! #boys Be a man and respect women !" Anushka Sharma wished fans with her film Phillauri's new poster. Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote lyrics of the songs – "Pyar kar..o ho ho pyar kar!" and Poonam Pandey wished her fans with a video of herself on social media.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt talked about love and relationships in an interview with DNA. Surprisingly, the actress confessed that she is in love and revealed that she would like to be proposed on a film set.

She added: "I am very romantic. Romance for me, is understanding and intimacy. If the person truly loves and understands me, he will know what I want. Now it's printed so the person, whoever he is, will know how I want to be proposed to!" Is that "someone" Sidharth Malhotra?

Valentine's Day is the occasion to celebrate love and Bollywood serves as the inspiration of many people. Since morning, the dialogues, movies and songs of the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, have been doing the rounds on social-networking sites.

Now, many stars have wished their fans on social media. Take a look at the tweets here:

Lots of love to all ❤and ek vaar aa bhi jao #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/GA6aFpAyRu — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 14, 2017

On Valentine's Day here is a short film #Kheer about beautiful kind of love.:) #HappyValentinesDay https://t.co/xSDz30btMn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 14, 2017