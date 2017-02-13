Valentine's Day is just a day away and if you still haven't figured out what to buy for your loved one, here's a chance you shouldn't miss. Samsung India is celebrating this year's Valentine's Day with an exclusive sale on its products.

Samsung has tagged the Valentine's Day sale as "Bundle of Love," which aptly translates to getting discounts on a bundle. The sale started on February 7 and ends on February 15, which gives you two more days to get that special gift delivered to your loved one's house.

As mentioned earlier, the offers are on bundles, which make it necessary to buy one product to get steep discounts on another one. For instance, if you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, you can get accessories for that particular model at a discounted price. It is worth mentioning that bundle discounts come with specific coupon codes, which we have mentioned below.

Here's a list of all the Samsung "Bundle of Love" offers for you:

Buy Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro and get Evo+ 128GB microSD card for Rs. 1,900 instead of Rs. 3,539.

[Promo code: A9128GB]

Buy Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) and get Level U wireless headset for Rs. 900 instead of Rs. 2,999.

[Promo code: A7LU]

Buy Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and get Evo+ 64GB microSD card for Rs. 350 instead of Rs. 1,439.

[Promo code: A564GB]

Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and get a Bluetooth headset for Rs. 650 instead of Rs. 1,499.

[Promo code: J7PBT]

Buy Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and get a Bluetooth headset for Rs. 750 instead of Rs. 1,499.

[Promo code: J5PBT]

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt and get a Evo+ 64GB microSD card for Rs. 250 instead of Rs. 1,439.

[Promo code: ONX64GB]

Buy Samsung Galaxy On8 and get a Bluetooth headset for Rs. 350 instead of Rs. 1,499.

[Promo code: ON8BT]

Buy Samsung Gear Fit 2 for Rs. 9,990 instead of Rs. 11,990.

[Promo code: DISCFIT2]