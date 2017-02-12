Valentine's Day is just around the corner. People across the globe are giddying up to celebrate the special day by exchanging gifts and greetings with their loved ones.

Happy Valentine's Day 2017: 12 romantic wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share

To give you inspiration, we took the Korean way and put together some quotes from popular period dramas including The Legend Of The Blue Sea, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Take heart:

Heo Joon Jae: If you love someone...that means you surrender - you lost. In other words, if you love someone then you believe whatever he tells you.

Kim Dam Ryung: I don't want to leave you. I don't want to protect and like another girl.

Shim Chung: Even through the windy rainstorm, even though the sun may be burning down on me, though I am lonely and without anyone by my side and even if it's somewhere I have never been before, I will endure it all and be sure to go to you.

Heo Joon Jae: Liking another person in just a few days is the most difficult thing in the world.

Shim Chung: For me loving someone is the easiest thing to do. Even when I tried so hard not to, I could not help but to love. No matter how much I wanted to be disappointed, I could not. For me, love overcomes everything! If you have plans to like me in the future, please let me know.

Wang So: If it is you...I can put myself in your hands. Do whatever you want. Now I am yours.

Hae Soo: I realised that my feelings for you are enough to trust you no matter what.

Wang So: Whenever I come to you, all my problems seem to become lighter. So, how can I live without seeing you? If you are not going to come to me, don't give me hope either. For me...it is torture.

Hae Soo: When we were apart, we always longed for one another. My heart got torn up just thinking about you.

Wang Wook: You don't know how much I worried thinking that I might lose you again. I don't want to make the same mistake again.

Jung Joon Hyung: I like you, not as a friend but as a girl. If I don't see you, I get curious. If you are depressed, it makes me sad. If you smile, It makes me happy. If you are sick, I get worried. It's driving me crazy! It means I like you, right?

Kim Bok Joo: I decided not to return you, I will keep you.

Jung Joon Hyung: There is a reason for liking someone. I like you because I do. I realised I started to like you a long time ago. You are my first love.

Kim Bok Joo: I think I like you too...No...I like you! I don't know if I like you as a friend or a guy but I want you to stay by my side. I want you to keep calling my name.