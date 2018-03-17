Ugadi (Yugadhi) in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra are the festivals which mark the beginning of a New Year for the Telugu, Kannada and Maratha Hindus. This year, it falls on Sunday, March 18.

Gudi Padwa or Ugadi is a festival that is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. The term Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga," or age, and "adi," or beginning, and hence it is called as "the beginning of a new age."

Taking an oil bath, wearing new clothes, performing special poojas, preparing sweets and going to temples are part of this festival.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, every Maharashtrian household will hoist and worship the "Gudi." Gudi or Gudhi is a bamboo stick which is decorated with a silk cloth, neem or mango leaves, and a beautiful garland. This arrangement is then capped with either a silver, brass or copper handi or kalash. People wear new clothes and greet each other with sweets. Traditional Maharashtrian dishes like puran poli, kesari bhaat and Shrikhand are prepared in every Maharashtrian household to celebrate this festival.

On this day Sindhis will celebrate Cheti Chand. Colorful rangolis with colors or flowers is another attraction that can be seen on these festivals.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of Ugadi or Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones.

May this year be filled with many blessings and your life be as bright as ever. Happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi be a new beginning for you filled with love and prosperity. Wishing you happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi bring joy, wealth and health to you and your dear ones

May it brighten your life with full of happiness and blessing. Happy Ugadi 2016. May this Ugadi bring you peace and harmony.

May the lights triumph over darkness.

May the lights triumph over darkness. May peace transcend the earth. Wishing you with all the blessing of the Ugadi festival. I wish to spread the joy and greetings of the New Year with the glowing lights of Ugadi. Wishing you a very happy new year

May this year showers a lot more blessings on you to make you a better person. Happy Ugadi.

In a life filled up with many ups and downs, may you be able to handle the situations you come across in the best ways possible. Happy Ugadi 2016.

Let's gather around and celebrate the dawn of the sparkling new year to be filled with joyful moments, good health and surprises. Happy Ugadi wishes to your family.

Here is another Ugadi. It's time to open a new chapter in your life. May this New Year brings new ideas and hopes to make your life better. Happy new year wishes.

Wishing you a bright, blissful, delightful, energetic, healthy, great, prosperous and extremely happy Ugadi.

Gudi Padwa greetings

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervor. May the day bestow on you & your family members...Good Luck - Health - Happy Times!

Here's wishing that my rangoli adds more colors to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colorful Gudi Padwa!

May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli... Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish a plenty of peace and prosperity.

Cheti Chand greetings

May this Cheti Chand bring you new spirit, new beginning and new prosperity, Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand

May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and to your dear ones in this new start of this new year. Happy Cheti Chand.

Cheti Chand Ki Hardhik Subhechcha, Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani, Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

With the start of new Sindhi year, May you smile always, May you get success in all your endeavors, May you receive respect by all, May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty. Happy Cheti Chand

