People across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are all set to wish Happy Ugadi to their loved ones on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The festive occasion is marked by greeting each other with wishes and messages through SMS and Whatsapp.

This festival of Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is considered as the New Year's Day for the Hindus across the mentioned parts of India. Although Ugadi is primarily celebrated in the parts of South India, Hindus in some other states also celebrate the New Year's Day, as it is called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

Ugadi is celebrated by decorating the houses, having special feats, offering charity, and exchanging gifts, among other activities. Like most other festivals, exchanging wishes, greetings and messages over phone is also very much common on this day.

Here is a compilation of some messages, wishes and picture greetings in English that you can share with your loved ones on Ugadi 2017:

May all the happiness and prosperity come to you this new year. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

Wish you lots of happiness, great health and a prosperous new year. Happy Ugadi.

May all the negativities shun away and your life is filled with lots of happiness. Wish you a very happy Ugadi.

It is the time to forget all regrets and look forward to a beautiful new year. Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi means new year, new hope, new achievements and new aspirations. Wish you a blessed and happy Ugadi.

May this new year all your dreams come true, and you be blessed with lots of joy. Happy Ugadi.

Let's forget all old mistakes, and prepare to cherish the new year with nothing but positivity. Wish you happy Ugadi.

It's the time to welcome new thoughts, new dreams, and a prosperous new year. Happy Ugadi.

Below are some picture greetings apt for the occasion: