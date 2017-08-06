India is set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2017, also known as Rakhi, on August 7. Like most other celebrations, Raksha Bandhan will remain incomplete without listening to some popular Hindi songs that signify the love between brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between a brother and a sister. The sister shows her affection by tying a sacred thread (known as Rakhi) around her brother's wrist, praying for his well-being and the latter promises to protect her all his life.

This age-old tradition does not necessarily include only blood relations but is also celebrated by men and women who share a brother-sister relationship. The festival of Raksha Bandhan involves an emotional bond and songs have always been an effective medium for expressing emotions.

Bollywood has till date come up with a number of Hindi songs that beautifully portray the brother-sister love. While some of the songs are old but evergreen, some others are relatively new and refreshing. The Internet has a number of websites from where one can download those songs for free.

Check top 10 Rakshan Bandhan songs:

1) Phoolon Ka Taron Ka: This is one of the most popular and loved songs based on brother-sister bond. Sung by Kishore Kumar, it is a beautiful track that perfectly suits your playlist on the special day.

2) Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, It is one of the oldest tracks on Raksha Bandhan but certainly a delight to the ears.

3) Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Tar Bhaiya: This song highlights a sister's unconditional love for her brother.

4) Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda: This is another old track showcasing the purity and beauty that the relationship carries. Asha Bhosle gave voice to the number.

5) Rang Birangi Rakhi Le Ke: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, It is a fun-filled track to celebrate the occasion.

6) Bhai Behen Ka Pyar: This is an emotional song highlighting brother-sister love.

7) Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa: This 1972 song from the movie "Beimaan" is another track perfect f the day.

8) O Meri Behna: This song showcases a brother playing a parent figure to his sister.

9) Gudiya Jaise Behna Hai: The song showcases the love and care that a brother and a sister have for each other.

10) Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se: This is another apt song for the day.