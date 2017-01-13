Pongal or Thai Pongal, the harvest festival celebrated by Tamilians all over the globe, falls on Saturday, January 14, this year. The four-day festival, known for its Pongal dish and Jallikattu, has been declared a compulsory holiday this year.

The Hindu festival is observed all over India, but is known by different names. Though it is called Makar Sankranti in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Jharkhand, Manipur, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, it goes by the name Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Check out other regional names of the festival here:

Uttarayan - Gujarat.

Bhogali Bihu - Assam

Shishur Saenkraat - Kashmir Valley

Khichdi - Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar

Makara Sankramana - Karnataka.

IBTimes India has compiled a few wishes, messages and picture greetings to share on Whatsapp, Facebook and social media with your loved ones on the occassion of Pongal 2017.

Check them out:

May 2017 be a year of prosperity.

May your life be filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Happy Pongal

I am here to wish you the greetings of Pongal, which is a festival to share happiness. Have fun with family, enjoy the fun-filled festivities of Pongal.

May every drop of Pongal brings you happiness, May this Pongal fill your life with bounties of happiness, wealth and goodwill. Happy Pongal 2017.

As you celebrate Pongal with a lot of passion and cheerfulness, I wish you celebrate the day with immense joy and happiness. Happy Pongal 2017

It's time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you the greetings of a prosperous, delightful and auspicious harvest festival that gives you a lot of happiness. Happy Pongal 2016.

May God's blessing of peace, love, joy and prosperity be with you on this Pongal now and always. Happy Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal 2017.

I may be away from you, but my sincere wishes are here. With a heart full of love, I wish you the greetings of Thai Pongal. Happy Pongal 2017.

May you have the three important things in life -- Happiness, Health, Wealth, now and always. Spend the special festival of Pongal with your family, have lots of fun, enjoy Jallikkattu and be happy. Wishing you the greetings of Thai Pongal 2017.

Another Pongal is here, hope your home and heart brim with happiness, good tidings and the warmth of your dear and near ones on this harvest festival. Happy Pongal 2017.

