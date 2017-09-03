Happy Onam 2017!

Onam — the Kerala festival that is considered as the home-coming of benevolent king Mahabali (Maveli), who was sent to the netherworld (Pathalam) by Lord Vishnu in Vamana avatar — is here.

Malayalis all over the globe will be celebrating Thiruvonam, which marks the end of the 10-day festival, on Monday, September 4.

Family members celebrate the occasion together by making beautiful flower carpets (pookalam), preparing splendid vegetarian meals (onasadya) with over 20 dishes, performing Thiruvathira dance and engaging in many games.

Check out some interesting wishes, messages, gif greetings to share on the auspicious occasion of Onam:

Finally, the long-awaited festival of Kerala is here,

A day celebrated by people belonging to all religions in the state.

Wishing you the warmest greetings of the special day.

Happy Onam to all.

May God bless you and fill your heart with joy and happiness. May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Enjoy the most beautiful Onam with your family. Happy Onam 2017

I still remember our childhood Onam days.

We walked in search of flowers for pookalam,

We used to have yummy Onasadya,

We played many Onam games.

Now, with us miles apart, I wish I could go back to those good old days.

Wishing you a happy Onam.

Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi.. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Onam 2017.

O - Ormayude

N - Nanmayude

A - Aghoshangalde

M - Malayalikalude Ponnonam

Happy Onam

Shehathindeyum Aishwaryathindeyum Sambalsamrudhiyodeyum Orayiram Ponnonashamsakal



Happiness is spending time with family just like the good old days. Celebrate the day with a lot of happy moments. Happy Onam to my dear ones.

Onam is very special to every Malayalees. Every Hindu, Christian and Muslim celebrates this festival without any relgious barrier. On this occassion, I wish you all the greetings of Onam. Happy Onam!

May this festival of Onam bring a lot of happiness, luck peace and prosperity in your life. Wish you all the greetings of the festival. Happy Onam!

May the spirit of Onam be everywhere

In whatever things you do,

In things you think of,

And in whatever you desire in your life

Wish you a Happy Onam

