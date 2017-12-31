It is time to wish "Happy New Year" to each other as everyone is set to welcome 2018. The world is ready to celebrate the new year, and such celebrations are incomplete without some foot-tapping Hindi party songs.

Bollywood has a host of party songs in 2017. These popular rocking tracks are just apt for an occasion like new year celebrations.

Apart from booze and food, new year celebrations are always accompanied by party songs that are good enough to make anyone dance.

Although there are some old evergreen party numbers, one can include a score of new Hindi party songs from 2017 in their playlist. Moreover, 2017 has been a year of reprised versions of some of the best Hindi songs.

Here is a compilation of top 10 Hindi party songs from 2017 that will add more fun to your new year celebrations:

Tamma Tamma Again: From the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, this song has been one of the most-loved tracks of 2017. It is a revisited version of the popular number from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Thanedaar, and is no less than the original.

Lift Teri Bandh Hai: This is again a remix of the popular Salman Khan song. From the film Judwaa 2, this peppy track has some quirky lyrics and fun-filled music.

Main Tera Boyfriend: This dance number from the movie Raabta will surely make you want to dance even if you are terrible at it. This has been one of the biggest chartbusters of 2017. It is a remix of a Punjabi track.

Galti Se Mistake: This song is from Jagga Jasoos. The track has a very happy fone that will get you started for the new year celebrations.

Swag Se Swagat: This is the perfect song to welcome the new year with some swag. From Slaman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, this is the latest hit song.

Trippy Trippy: This song features Sunny Leone, and is one of the best party songs of 2017. The song is from Bhoomi, and is good enough to be included in your playlist.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12: This is another remixed song from Judwaa 2. Like the original track, this reprised version is a perfect party number.

Sweety Tera Drama: From the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, this dance number is filled with energy and peppy music.

Gulabi 2.0: This song from Noor is partially a remix of an old track, but the fresh treatment and fast-paced music have made it a perfect party number.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track: This song is blessed with some foot-tapping music, and the lyrics are equally quirky.