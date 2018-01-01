The New Year 2018 has arrived and social media is flooded with wishes and greetings. Bollywood celebs have also wished their fans and some of them have even gifted their followers.

Sonam Kapoor wished with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The couple shared their party pictures on social media.

The unique wish is sent by Shah Rukh Khan. He has not only wished his fans but promised a special gift. It will be his upcoming movie's title.

SRK will play a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's movie, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will reveal his movie title at 5 pm on January 1. Anushka and Aanand too tweeted about the same.

Shah Rukh then posts Katrina and Anushka's photos with captions that hints towards their characters.

SRK to Katrina: "Single minded Katrina waiting for Title of film with @aanandlrai sends her lovely pic wishing u all a Happy New Year. Thank u Katz #Kal5BajeSRK."

SRK to Anushka: "And the lovely away from the glares extremely Unsingle @AnushkaSharma sends her love to everyone as she awaits the Title of her @aanandlrai film. Thanks my scientist Anushka. #Kal5BajeSRK."

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Apart from Shah Rukh and Sonam, other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor too wished their fans Happy New Year 2018.

Here are the wishes:

T 2758 - वर्ष नव , हर्ष नव, जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ~ बच्चन ?? pic.twitter.com/rhsmXNbkJk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017