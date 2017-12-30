With New Year come new hopes, aspirations and dreams. Every year, people across the world set themselves certain goals that they wish to achieve and maintain throughout the year.

Here we bring your favourite television celebrities' greeting for you this new year.

Tejasswi Prakash: Its a time when everyone are in mood to start some new expriences. Everyone of us has some new dreams, new hopes, new energy and new joys, wishing with lots of love a Happy New Year.

Additi Gupta: I wish the year bring lots of happiness and success for everyone of us. Let our all desires and aspirations come true and bring love and mirth to us. May there be peace the whole year. A Happy New Year.

Roshni Sahota wishes that the country's economy grows and achieves success in the coming year. She also hopes that the New Year is as brilliant as the sun and is filled with cheer and fun.

Shubhangi Atre: Faith is something that never lets us down in life. In the coming year, ensure that you have placed full faith in God and yourself. Bring lots of success, peace and happiness and make a Happy 2018. Happy New Year!

Aly Goni: Let us fill up this coming year with all the forgotten promises of the year that passed and spread some love and happiness around. Lets be kind and enjoy our hardworking. A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year.

Manu Punjabi: Hoping that you are ready for another Big Year; another year full of passion and commitment, of hope and contentment! Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Happy 2018.

Mahika Sharma: I wish may the journey of new year be filled with new opportunities, days be bright with new hopes and our heart be happy with love! May New year bring prosperity, love, happiness and delight in our life. Wish for peaceful 2018.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Leave behind the old chapters that were filled with pages of worries and sorrow. Begin the New Year with happiness, cheer and smiles. Enjoy every moment and get successful 2018.

Kunal Jaisingh wishes his fans happiness, peace and warmth for the New Year. He also hopes that everyone achieves their dreams in 2018.

Suyyash Rai: A new year is like a clean page to start from a new page and the pen is in your hands. So write the most beautiful new chapter of your life yet. May the new year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and and new successes in our life's journey. A happy new year.