As we begin our 2018 journey, here's a look at all the holidays in India. 2018 is going to be an exciting year for those who want long weekends as proper planning can give you about 15 of them throughout this year. If your new year's resolution is to travel, 2018 has got your back.

Let's start by listing out the potential long weekends from January throughout December. You might need to apply leaves on some occasions to fill the gap in a long weekend. Here's your guide:

January

Jan. 20 – Saturday

Jan. 21 – Sunday

Jan. 22 – Basant Panchmi Jan. 26 – Republic Day

Jan. 27 – Saturday

Jan. 28 – Sunday

February

Feb. 10 – Saturday

Feb. 11 – Sunday

Feb. 12 – Apply for leave

Feb. 13 – Maha Shivratri

March

March 1 – Holika Dhan

March 2 – Holi

March 3 – Saturday

March 4 – Sunday March 29 – Mahavir Jayanti

March 30 – Good Friday

March 31 – Saturday

April 1 – Sunday

April

April 28 – Saturday

April 29 – Sunday

April 30 – Buddha Purnima

May 1 – Labour Day

June

June 15 – Eid-ul-Fitr

June 16 – Saturday

June 17 – Sunday

August

Aug. 15 – Independence Day

Aug. 16 – Apply for leave

Aug. 17 – Parsi New Year

Aug. 18 – Saturday

Aug. 19 – Sunday Aug. 22 – Eid-ul-Adha

Aug. 23 – Apply for leave

Aug. 24 – Onam

Aug. 25 – Saturday

Aug. 26 – Sunday

September

Sept. 1 – Saturday

Sept. 2 – Sunday

Sept. 3 – Janmashtmi Sept. 13 – Ganesh Chaturthi

Sept. 14 – Apply for leave

Sept. 15 – Saturday

Sept. 16 – Sunday

October

Sept. 29 – Saturday

Sept. 30 – Sunday

Oct. 1 – Apply for leave

Oct. 2 – Gandhi Jayanti Oct. 18 – Ram Navami

Oct. 19 – Dussehra

Oct. 20 – Saturday

Oct. 21 – Sunday

November

Nov. 3 – Saturday

Nov. 4 – Sunday

Nov. 5 – Dhanteras

Nov. 6 – Apply for leave

Nov. 7 – Diwali

Nov. 8 – Govardhan Puja

Nov. 9 – Bhai Duj

Nov. 10 – Saturday

Nov. 11 – Sunday

December

Dec. 22 – Saturday

Dec. 23 – Sunday

Dec. 24 – Apply for leave

Dec. 25 – Christmas

Are you looking forward to 2018 now? But do note that these long weekends are based on general holidays and it is best to check with your HR for your official holiday list and refer to this guide for a long weekend. Some public holidays might differ from one state to another.

For your better information, we have listed central government's compulsory and restricted holidays in 2018 below:

Compulsory holidays 2018

January 26 – Republic Day February 14 – Maha Shivratri March 29 – Mahavir Jayanti March 30 – Good Friday April 30 – Buddha Purnima June 16 – Eid-ul-Fitr August 15 – Independence Day August 22 – Eid-ul-Adha September 3 – Janmashtami September 21 – Muharam October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti October 19 – Dussehra November 7 – Diwali November 21 – Milad-un-Nabi / Eid Milad November 23 – Guru Nanak's birthday December 25 – Christmas

Restricted holidays 2018

January 1 – New Year's Day January 22 – Basant Panchami January 31 – Guru Ravida's birthday February 10 – Swami Dayananda / Saraswati Jayanti February 19 – Shivaji Jayanti March 1 – Holika Dahan April 14 – Vaisakhi May 9 – Guru Rabindranath's birthday June 15 – Jamat-ul-vida July 14 – Rath Yatra August 17 – Parsi New Year August 25 – Onam September 13 – Vinayaka Chaturthi October 16 – Dussehra Maha Saptami October 17 – Dussehra Maha Ashtami October 18 – Dussehra Maha Navami October 24 – Maharishi Valmiki's birthday October 27 – Karva Chouth November 6 – Deepavali (South India) November 8 – Govardhan Puja November 9 – Bhai Duj November 13 – Pratihar Sashthhi November 24 – Guru Tej Bahadur's Martyrdom Day December 24 – Christmas

If you're here for the calendar for Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist Religions, check them out below. Note that Islamic, Jewish and Baha'i holidays begin at sunset the previous day.

Religious holidays in 2018:

Hindu festivals

Jan. 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal Jan. 22: Vasant Panchami Feb. 13: Maha Shivaratri March 1: Holika Dahan March 1-2: Holi March 18: Gudi Padwa (Hindi New Year) March 18: Ugadi (Kannada, Telugu New Year) March 25: Rama Navami March 31: Hanuman Jayanti April 14: Puthandu (Tamil New Year) April 14: Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Vishu April 15: Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year) April 18: Akshaya Tritiya May 15: Savitri Puja July 14: Puri Ratha Yatra July 27: Guru Purnima Aug. 15: Nag Panchami Aug. 24: Varalakshmi Vratam Aug. 24: Onam Aug. 26: Raksha Bandhan Sept. 2: Krishna Janmashtami Sept. 13: Ganesh Chaturthi Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja Oct. 8: Mahalaya Amavasya Oct. 10-18: Navaratri Oct. 19: Dusshera Oct. 23: Sharad Purnima Oct. 27: Karwa Chauth Nov. 5: Dhanteras Nov. 6: Diwali Nov. 9: Bhai Dooj Nov. 13: Chhath Puja Nov. 23: Kartik Poornima Dec. 18: Geeta Jayanti Dec. 16: Dhanu Sankranti

Christian festivals

Jan. 6: Epiphany Feb 2: Candlemas Feb 14: St. Valentine's Day Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday March 17: St. Patrick's Day March 19: St. Joseph's Day March 25: Palm Sunday March 29: Maundy Thursday March 30: Good Friday April 1: Easter April 2: Easter Monday May 10: Ascension of Jesus May 20: Pentecost May 27: Trinity Sunday May 31: Corpus Christi June 29: Feast of Saints Peter and Paul Aug. 1: Lammas Aug. 15: The Assumption of Mary Sept. 14: Holy Cross Day Sept. 29: Michaelmas Oct. 31: All Hallows Eve Nov. 1: All Saints' Day Nov. 2: All Souls' Day Nov. 25: Christ the King Nov. 30: St. Andrew's Day Dec. 2: Advent Dec. 6: St. Nicholas Day Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Dec. 25: Christmas Dec. 28: Holy Innocents Dec. 31: Watch Night

Islamic festivals

April 13: Lailat al Miraj May 1: Lailat al Bara'ah May 15: Start of Ramadan June 10: Laylat al Qadr June 14: Eid al-Fitr (End of Ramadan) Aug. 20: Waqf al Arafa – Hajj Aug. 21: Eid al-Adha Sept. 11: Hijra (Islamic New Year) Sept. 20: Ashura Nov. 20: Milad un Nabi

Buddhist festivals

Jan. 2 – Mahayana New Year Feb. 8 – Nirvana Day Feb. 15 – Parinirvana Feb. 16 – Lunar New Year March 15 – Magha Puja/Sangha Day April 30 – Theravada New Year May 22 – Hanamatsuri May 29– Wesak or Buddha Day July 27 – Asala/Dharma Day Dec. 8 – Bodhi Day

Jewish Holidays

Jan. 30: Tu B'Shevat Feb. 28-March 1: Purim March 30: Passover April 28: Second Passover May 2: Lag B'Omer May 19-21: Shavuot July 26: The 15th of Av July 30: Fast of the 17th of Tammuz July 31: Fast of Tish'a B'Av Sept. 9-11: Rosh Hashanah Sept. 18: Yom Kippur Sept 23-30: Sukkot Dec. 3-10: Chanukah or Hanukkah Dec 22: December Solstice