New Year's Eve is around the corner and everyone is looking forward to welcome 2018 with all enthusiasm. While a lot of pressure hinges on the party playlist for the occasion, music on the international front was a buzz all year round.

From Latin pops to hip-hop that will keep everyone glued on the dance floor, the year has it all covered. Check out our pick for New Year's Eve Party playlist.

Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's Despacito released on January 13, 2017, made history by becoming the first video to cross four billion views on YouTube in a short span. The Spanish song that released in January this year was leading on the charts of Spotify, Billboard hot 100 and UK Top 100. Despacito received 3 Grammy nominations in 2017.

Look what you made me do

Released on August 25, 2017, 'Look what you made me do' was the only video ever to have received 43.2 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. After breaking multiple records, Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do sustained No. 1 at the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks. The song was nominated for MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video and NRJ Music Award for Video of the Year.

Shape of You

Released on January 6, 2017, Ed Sheeron's 'Shape of You' peaked at number-one on the singles charts of 44 countries, including the US Billboard Hot 100 (later becoming the best performing song of 2017), as well as the UK, Australian and Canadian singles charts.

New Rules

Released on July 21, 2017, Dua Lipa's new number also entered the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming the singer's third entry on the chart.

Swalla

Jason Derulo's new track premiered on February 23, 2017. Featuring American rapper Nicki Minaj, and American singer Ty Dolla $ign, the number became one of the most heard songs on Spotify.

Havana – Camilla Cabello

Camila Cabello's breakthrough solo single 'Havana' hits a new high of 135 million audience impressions. The song ranked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it became Cabello's highest ranking.

Rockstar

Post Malone's 'Rockstar' featuring 21 Savage, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and stayed atop the chart for a whopping eight weeks. The track has since become the longest-reigning rap chart topper on the Hot 100 in 2017, out of songs that reached the top of the chart for the first time this year.

Dusk Till Dawn

'Dusk Till Dawn', which features Zayn Malik and Australian singer-songwriter Sia, topped the charts of seven nations and reached the top 10 in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Unforgettable

Premiered on April 7, 2017, French Montana's song peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Besides that, it is Montana's first song as a lead artist to reach the top 10 of that chart.

It Ain't Me

Sung by Norwegian DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez, It Ain't Me has been released on February 17, 2017. The song also reached the top 10 in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.