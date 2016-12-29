The world will celebrate the arrival of New Year 2017 on December 31, but New Year celebrations are incomplete without some rocking party songs.

Bollywood has a huge range of party songs that are just apt for the occasion. The industry has come up with a host of Hindi party songs in 2016 alone.

New Year celebrations are generally accompanied by playing songs that have quirky lyrics and fun-filled music on which people can shake their legs. Here is a list of best Bollywood Hindi party songs of 2016 that should not miss your playlist in New Year 2017 night.

1) Baby Ko bass Pasand Hai: From the movie Sultan, starring Salman Khan, this is one of the most popular dance number of the year.

2) Kala Chasma: Although the film Baar Baar Dekho turned out to be a flop, this song from the movie became a chartbuster.

3) Ude Dil Befikre: This is a fast-paced peppy number from Befikre, featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.

4) The Breakup Song: From the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it is another much popular dance track of the year.

5) Cutie Pie: Again from ADHM, Cutie Pie is a quirky track that sets the mood of New Year.

6) Nachange Saari Raat: It is from the movie Junooniyat and has all the beats to make you groove.

7) Kar Gayi Chull: From the movie Kapoor and Sons, it is an improved version of the already popular track.

8) High Heels: Featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this is a must in the list of party songs.

9) Haseeno Ka Deewana: From the movie Kaabil, this song is a remixed version of the iconic track. Although the movie will be out in 2017, the song was released in December 2016.

10) Laila Main Laila: Starring Sunny Leone, it is also a recreated version of the popular song. This is a song from Raees that will be released next year.