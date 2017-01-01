Superstar Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Mohan Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Manchu and a host of other Telugu celebs have wished their fans Happy New Year 2017.

On occasion of New Year 2017, many Tollywood celebs took to Twitter to wish their followers. They wished them lots of love, peace and prosperity in the coming year. Here are some wishes Telugu celebs:

Mohan Babu: Pray that 2017 gives us the strength to be stronger, compassionate and more zeal to achieve our goals. Best wishes on New Year Day.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Walking into 2017 with #OmNamoVenkatesaya and wishing you all a very happy new year!!!

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous 2017! #HappyNewYear, Stay Blessed :)

Junior NTR: Wishing everyone a very happy and a prosperous NY.Evry Yr which passes teaches us how to make the cmng Yrs better.so lets make it the BEST.

Kamal Haasan: A happy new year to all who try to make it so. Happiness will find you. Please be reachable. Love you all

Vishnu Manchu: Sending good thoughts and warm wishes to all my loved ones and well wishers. Enter the new year with renewed enthusiasm. Have a great #2017

Kalyanram Nandamuri: Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Lets make it our best #happynewyear2017

Sushanth: Letting your hair down?....or UP?! Letting the negativity go and absorbing the positives! HAPPY NEW YEAR my friends! New beginnings!

Sai Dharam Tej: మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యలకు నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all A Happy #Winner year

Sunil: Wishing you all a very happy new year 2017. Have a great year ahead!! #HappyNewYear

Rahul Ravindran: Happy New Year everyone!

Dr Jayasudha Kapoor: God is good all the time. #happynewyear Keep spreading love.

Lakshmi Manchu: TQ 2016❤️️.Wishing you the absolute best in 2017⚡️✨ love,laugh & express urself. Life is just 2 beautiful 2 live it in mediocrity.HNY ❤️️✨Happy New Year. Wishing you the best in 2017⚡️✨

Tamannaah Bhatia: This New Year, bring out a better version of you. Here's a chance to win a phone signed by me

Shruti Haasan: Happy new year ! Let's make this one count #love #light #dreams #gogetem

Nora Fatehi: Happy new year guys its gna be a good year i can feel it! Thanks to everyone who made my 2016 a special one love you guys

MADHU SHALINI: Happppppppyyyyyyyy Neeeeewwwww Yeeeeaaaarrrrrr lovely ppl

Nanditaswetha: Happy new year guys. Let al the negative things n negative ppl go away. Let's welcome 2017 with full of positivity

Anu Emmanuel: Phew! What a year 2016 was! Looking forward to bigger & better 2017......wishing everyone a beautiful year ahead ❤️❤️

Neeraja Kona: Happiest New Year Guys! Hello 2017 ❤️️

Surabhi: Wishing You All Wonderful People A Very Happy, Healthy & Happening New Year! #SpreadJoy #happy2017

Gunasekhar: Have a Happy & Prosperous 2017

Koratala Siva: Wishing all of us a great year with health and joy.

Gopichand Malineni: Wishing you all a very happy new year 2017 #Winner

Harish Shankar: Happy New Year to One and All

Sreenu Vaitla: This is the time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings ! Have a magical and fantastic new year ahead.

Kona Venkat: Happy new year to all of us .. Let's try to make the best out of it !!

BVS Ravi: Wish all of us a very happy new year with health and happiness. :-)

Devi Sri Prasad: Thanx 2 one n all 4 all d Love n Support in all Ups n Downs n 4 givin such A Successful Wonderful 2016 !! HAPPY MUSICAL NEW YEAR 2017!!

Gopi Mohan: #HappyNewYear Working on my 1st dir script #IshtamgaSantoshamgaAnandamga on Friendship&Love from past 1yr.Came out well.Will start this yr

G.V. Prakash Kumar: Happy new year my dear people ... here goes the first look of #adangathey @shan_dir @realsarathkumar @Surbhiactress

Upasana Kamineni: Happy new year. 2017 's gng to be an amazing year.

Baahubali: Team #Baahubali wishes you all a very Happy New Year! #YearOfWKKB #WKKB #Baahubali2

NTR Arts: Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. We are very excited about 2017 #HappyNewYear