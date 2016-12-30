While Chennai is known for its tradition and culture, the city has a great party scene as well. The city hosts some amazing New Year parties every year, and this year it is going to be no less. Clubs, pubs and restaurants are gearing up to entertain their guests and step into the New Year in style.

Alone this New Year's eve? Here are a few things you can do

Instead of sitting at home and watching the party on the television, get out and be a part of the party this year. You can decide if you want to spend the New Year at a resto-bar having fun dinner or letting your hair loose and partying through the night at the clubs. Here is a list of places you can spend the New Year's Eve in Chennai:

- Sera - The Tapas Bar:

A place that has become a synonym to the city's night life, Sera – The Tapas Bar is one of the oldest pubs in the city. Hosting numerous city-based, national and international DJs, the venue is a great place to enjoy a dinner with friends, while listening to some pop music. This year, the bar is hosting DJ Vivek on the console as he helps bring in the New Year 2017 with a bang. For reservations, call: 044-28111462.

- Gatsby 2000:

Situated in Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, Gatsby 2000's ambience will not let you sit still. This year, the popular party house's New Year Eve's theme is White Lies this year. The hosts are organising one hell of a party with a crazy setup and new décor. Gatsby is hosting DJ Smitz (from Pune), DJ Rudy and DJ Prashanth Amir, who will be spinning some of the best tracks of 2016. Gates open at 8 pm and party goes on till 3 am. Call 044-42992008 for more details.

- Savannah, Radisson BLU Templebay:

This New Year Eve, instead of partying in the crowded city, opt to head out on a weekend getaway and celebrate the New Year at Savannah, at Radisson BLU Templebay. Situated in Mahabalipuram, you get the best of both worlds – party through the night and watch the sunrise on the shores of the beach. The hotel is organising a mix of dance, music, games, dance performances and DJ to play foot-tapping music to celebrate the last night of the year. The celebrations begin at 8 pm. You can call 044 30853826 for more details on the New Year Eve bash.

- Geoffrey's:

Looking for an affordable option that offers you the best of the New Year Eve celebrations? Check out Geoffrey's - Hotel Radha Regent. A famous getaway among youngsters in the city, Geoffrey's offers a variety of alcohol options at reasonable prices. To fulfill the entertainment quotient of the night, the place is hosting DJ Peppy, DJ Insect, DJ Krish, DJ Vinoth, DJ Sak, live dance and unlimited domestic liquor to keep you on your foot. Walk in from 7 pm. Call 044 30853959 to know more about the entry fee.

- Q Bar:

Dance under the sky full of star at Q Bar. Situated on the rooftop of the Hilton hotel, the place gives you a beautiful view of the city. On one side, you can sit and enjoy a nice dinner with your special someone and on the other, dance to the tunes of the DJ. This year the theme of the New Year Eve's party is The Pirate Party. So follow the map to Q Bar and dance your heart out and into the New Year. Party begins at 9 pm. Call 044 30853943 for more details.

Other places to check out: The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt, Pasha - The Park, Blend - Taj Club House, 10 Downing Street, Illusions - The Madras Pub, Bay 146 - The Savera Hotel, High - The Raintree and Radio Room.