The big festival of Navratri 2017 is here, and people are all set to celebrate the next nine nights in the best way possible. Like most other celebrations, Navratri celebrations will be incomplete without songs and dance.

Navratri brings up the image of people in colourful attire playing dandiya and garba. Bollywood has come up with a host of Navratri-based Hindi songs.

There are a number of Hindi dandiya or garba songs that should get a space on your playlist this Navratri. While some are evergreen old songs, a few are new. O

Here is a compilation of some of the best dandiya and garba songs (old and new) from Bollywood that will add more colour to Navratri 2017:

1) Lagdi Hai Thaai from Simran: This is a brand new track from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. It is a fun-filled song that will make you want to dance instantly.

2) Udi Udi Jaye from Raees: Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this is another new song that blends perfectly with the Navratri mood.

3) Dholi Taro Dhol Baje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Salman Khan, this is a perfect song to play dandiya.

4) Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela: You can't miss this foot-tapping dandiya song this festival.

5) Disco Dandiya: It is an old song, but certainly is an evergreen one.

6) Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che: This is another Navratri-based song that is just apt for the festival.

7) Hai Re Hai Tera Ghungta: From the 1970s, this song validates the saying, "old is gold".

8) Pari Hoon Main: Sung by Sophie Choudry, this is a beautiful song.

9) Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: This is a much popular track and will set the mood right away.

10) Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela: It is comparatively slow, but the beats are good enough to make you grab those dandiya sticks.