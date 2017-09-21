The nine-day festival of 2017 is here. In India, Navratri (Navratra) begins from September 21 and will end on September 29. It is the festival of Goddess Durga, who defeated the demon Mahishasura in a battle that lasted nine nights.

Residents of West Bengal and Gujarat are particularly known to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. The Gujaratis celebrate the occasion with nine-days fast and play garba-dandiya, but for Bengalis, Durga Pujo is about good food.

Many keep fast on these nine days and break it on Dussehra or Vijayadashami – the tenth day.

Celebrated all over India and Nepal, the festival involves the worship of the nine forms of Devi on each day. Nine incarnations Goddess Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyaini, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhatri are worshipped during these nine days.

Navratri 2017 started on Thursday and people are wishing their loved ones on social media or through SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Why don't you also wish your family and friends with Navratri messages and greetings? Here are 9 messages or wishes:

This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos. Happy Navratri!

Nava Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy, let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones wish you all a Happy Navratri!

Nine nights of festivity With dances and revelry. May this divine occasion bring success to you And embrace victories too. Have a delightful Navratri!

Here comes the nine nights of spirituality, celebrations, music, dance, garba and stuti. May Maa gives you her divine blessings always. Happy Navratri.

May Durga devi empower you and your family with her nine Swaroopa of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti and shakti. Happy Navratri 2017

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire and not to envy. Sending you the greetings and wishes for a joyous Navratri festival.

May this Navratri brighten up your life with Joy, Wealth and Good Health. Wishing you and your family the greetings of Durga festival

Hope this Navratri brings joy and happiness to be shared with your friends and family. May you be blessed abundantly by the grace of Goddess Durga, who brings prosperity in your life that lasts forever. Happy Navratri wishes.