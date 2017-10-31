Two South Indian states — Kerala and Karnataka — were formed on November 1, 1956. The residents of these states celebrate the day as Kerala Piravi and Kannada Rajyotsava, respectively, every year.

History on Kerala's formation

According to mythologyy, the state was formed after Parashurama — the sixth avatar of Vishnu who was a Brahmin who took up weapons — threw his Mazhu (axe) from Gokarna into the sea.

Kerala was officially named an Indian state nine years after the country got independence from the British.

Before that, it was three independent provinces named Malabar, Cochin — present-day Kochi — and Travancore.

Keralites celebrate the day just like the state's auspicious festival Onam, with people wearing the traditional white and golden attire as part of Kerala Piravi celebrations.

History of Karnataka's formation

It was in 1956 that the Mysore state was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies.

Originally known as the State of Mysore, it was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

Though it is not an official holiday in Kerala, the formation day of Karnataka is a compulsory leave for people in the state.

On the day, the government of Karnataka presents the Rajyotsava Awards — the second-highest civilian honour of the state — to eminent personalities for their contributions in the field of arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service and public affairs.

Kannadigas across the globe also hoist their unofficial flag as part of the celebrations.

Check out wishes, messages, greetings to share on Kerala Piravi 2017:

Ente Keralam... Ethra Sundaram.

Wishing you the greetings of Kerala Piravi day.

Manassil sugamulla nimishangalum...

Niramulla swapnangalum...

Nanavarnna ormakalum sammanikkan veendumoru

KERALA PIRAVI koodi.

Wishing all Malayalees the greetings of the state's formation day.

Happy Kerala Piravi 2017

Kerala is truly the God's own country.

It has rich heritage and culture that every Keralites can be proud of.

Happy Kerala Piravi Dinam.

1 / 5









Check out wishes, messages, greetings to share on Kannada Rajyotsava 2017:

Faith in the words... Pride in our souls... Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2017.

Jai Karnataka Mathe Kannadambe.

Yellarigu Kannada Rajyotsava hardika shubhashayagalu.

Celebrate this special day with pride. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2017