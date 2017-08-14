It's time to welcome Lord Krishna into our lives and celebrate his auspicious birth. This year the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami falls on Monday, August 14.

The eighth avatar of Vishnu was born to King Vasudeva and Devaki of Mathura, and the festival is also known as Sri Krishna Jayanthi, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami and Ashtami Rohini.

One of the major attractions of the festival includes Rasa lila or Rasa dance, which is mainly performed in Mathura and Vrindavan describing the story of Krishna who dances with Radha and her companions.

Another ritual that is followed as part of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi or uriadi, during which young men try to break the hanging pot of butter by forming a human tower. It is observed to celebrate the Lord's mischievous act of stealing butter.

As part of the celebration, children are dressed up like Krishna and Radha to take part in the festivities.

The festival is celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As Lord Krishna is said to have been born tonight, the dahi handi celebration mostly takes place the next day. However, at many places, it is celebrated on the same day too.

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radhaji's love teach you to love! Happy Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna bless you abundantly to lead a prosperous life with all the delights of life. May your dreams come true. Wishing you the greetings of Krishna Janmashtami 2017.

Like now, always be a devotee of Lord Sri Krishna, who will guide you in right path. May he shower you the blessings now and always. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

He was a naughty kid like you, but he was born as the eighth avatar of Vishnu to save us from evil. May you be able to be a guide for many for your good deeds. Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family.

May the Natkhat Nandlala always give you many reasons to be Happy and you find peace in Krishna's consciousness. Happy Janmashtami.

It is very obvious that truth will always win, so always try to do the things told by Lord Krishna. And behave like Lord Rama. Wish you a very Happy Janmashtami.

