India's 71st Independence Day has arrived. Like most other celebrations, Independence Day 2017, which falls on Tuesday, is often celebrated listening to popular Hindi patriotic songs.

Bollywood has churned out several films on patriotism, which include a number of patriotic songs too. While some of the tracks, no matter how old they get, appear evergreen and soothe the ears, some other new age Hindi songs are also equally worth listening.

This Independence Day marks the glorious 71 years of freedom. Here is a compilation of five not-so-old Hindi patriotic songs which cannot miss your playlist this Tuesday, or for that matter any day.

While most of the songs are available for free download, you can catch some of the top Hindi patriotic songs here to celebrate India's freedom.

Tu Bhoola Jise (Airlift)

This is among the new Hindi patriotic songs from Bollywood. From the film Airlift, this video will make you realise the worth of your nationality and what it should mean to you, with a touch of melody.

Rang De Basanti (Title Track)

This is the title track of the film by the same name. Sung by Daler Mehendi, Rang De Basanti is a popular, new-age, patriotic song. It is high on beats and has fun-filled lyrics.

Kuch Kariye (Chak De India)

This song Kuch Kariye from Chak De India features Shah Rukh as Kabir who is a hockey coach and want his team to make his country proud.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya)

From the movie Lakshya, this song puts emphasis on the dedication and sacrifice by Indian soldiers. While the lyrics bring out their selflessness and unity, the video shows how happy the soldiers feel serving the nation.

Aisa Des Hai Mera (Veer Zara)

This song video from Veer Zaara shows Shah Rukh Khan pointing to the variety across India in the form of culture, food, scenic beauty, etc.