Celebrating the 71st Independence Day on August 15, Bollywood celebrities took to their social networking sites to wish their followers. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and several others extended their warm wishes.

Schools and institutions have been organising cultural programmes across the country, while social networking sites are flooded with Independence Day wishes and greetings.

While SRK posted a simple wish for all, PeeCee shared a boomerang video, in which she has wrapped tricolor dupatta around her neck.

Varun Dhawan and Akshay thanked our jawans for giving their tomorrow for our today.

Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar , Kajal Aggarwal, Rishi Kapoor and South star Mahesh Babu are among the Indian celebrities who posted wishes on social media.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs wishes here:

Happy Independence Day to all of us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2017

They gave their tomorrow for our today...A lot has been done but a lot still needs to be done. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/PxPAXYpfUT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

I'm an INDIAN & I am proud that I stand alongside a billion other amazing people!

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia I will keep #MakingIndiaProud — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 15, 2017

Independence Day #Vibes ??#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

May our tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day! #ProudIndian #JaiHind #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Rr4ngoO0J7 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 15, 2017

Freedom is our priceless possession. Let us honour it forever. Happy Independence day!#IndependenceDayIndia — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2017

And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/CRGnK9FmnQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2017