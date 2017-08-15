Shah Rukh Khan
Celebrating the 71st Independence Day on August 15, Bollywood celebrities took to their social networking sites to wish their followers. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and several others extended their warm wishes.

Schools and institutions have been organising cultural programmes across the country, while social networking sites are flooded with Independence Day wishes and greetings.

While SRK posted a simple wish for all, PeeCee shared a boomerang video, in which she has wrapped tricolor dupatta around her neck.

Varun Dhawan and Akshay thanked our jawans for giving their tomorrow for our today.

Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar , Kajal Aggarwal, Rishi Kapoor and South star Mahesh Babu are among the Indian celebrities who posted wishes on social media.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs wishes here:

Independence Day #Vibes ??#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind

