Lee Sang Woo, the South Korean actor popularly known for his role as Seo Ji Geon in MBC drama Happy Home, recently dished about his character in the upcoming television series, 20th Century Boy And Girl.

The 37-year-old Don't Hesitate star will be playing the role of a former K-Pop idol named Anthony in the romantic comedy drama. The character is described as a musician who got to experience the best and worst of the entertainment industry.

The actor, who recently appeared in a popular reality show called It's Dangerous Beyond The Blankets, admitted that his experience in the program helped him to understand the character. According to him, he learnt a lot from his co-stars in the show, including EXO member Xiumin and singer Yong Jun Hyung.

"Through filming for MBC's It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets, I was able to live alongside Kang Daniel, Yong Junhyung, and Xiumin, who are all idols. At that time, I just observed them, and it has been helping me a lot with my acting," Sang Woo said.

The actor also revealed that his character in the MBC drama is very different, as it portrays the struggles of a celebrity. "The work of a celebrity might appear fancy and special; but through Anthony, I want to portray the more ordinary aspects of a celebrity's life that people will be able relate to," Soompi quoted him.

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for 20th Century Boy And Girl teases onscreen romance for Madame Antoine actress Han Ye Seul and Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People actor Kim Ji Seok. The footage takes the viewers through their characters' childhood, teenage and their adulthood.

While Ye Seul plays the role of an actress and an idol named Sa Jin Jin in the television series, Ji Seok portrays an investment banker named Gong Ji Won.

Watch the trailer below: