Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to Mumbai after reportedly spending a vacation together in the Maldives. While they arrived together, Anushka Sharma returned alone on Sunday morning from South Africa as her husband Virat Kohli is busy with the ongoing series.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The vacation was apparently to celebrate the actress' 32nd birthday.

The rumoured couple reportedly spent some quality time together in the Maldives, and now is likely to set off for the promotional activities of their upcoming movie Padmavati.

Deepika and her rumoured beau were spotted wearing somewhat matching outfits at the airport. Both of them sported denim jackets and white tees, coupled with black shades. They looked refreshed and rejuvenated after the vacation.

On the other side, Anushka sported a casual look at the airport, wearing a black outfit with white sneakers and dark black shades. She left the paparazzi glad too as she happily waved to them before exiting the airport.

Earlier, pictures of Anushka and Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha had gone viral on social media as the two ladies were enjoying the first test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

Now holiday period is over, and both Deepika and Anushka have come back to Mumbai. While Deepika was lucky to be accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer, Anushka had to head to Mumbai alone as Virat is busy with the series.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen in much awaited Padmavati, now titled as Padmavat. The film has finally been cleared by the censor board, but the exact release date has still not been confirmed.

It was first speculated to hit the screens on February 9, clashing at the box office with Anushka-starrer Pari. Recent reports now suggest that Padmavat will be released on January 26, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

In both the instances, Padmavat will clash with a movie. However, the makers of the magnum opus are not likely to bother much about the clash as huge hype surrounds the film, and it has been delayed a lot already.