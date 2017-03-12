The time has come when Indians dip themselves in a variety of hues, the festival of colours — Holi. The spring festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It arrives with a bundle of happiness when people play with colours, laugh and enjoy it to the fullest.

This year it is celebrated on Monday, March 13, 2017 all over the world with Holika Dahan preceding the festival on the night of March 12. Some people also celebrate Choti Holi prior to the day of Holi. Not only India, people across the world celebrate the Hindu festival with sheer happiness.

Holi lasts for two days starting on the Purnima (Full Moon day) falling in the Hindu Calendar month of Falgun, which falls somewhere between the end of February and the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Holi is known as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Doljatra, or Phagwa in different regions.

Below is the compilation of the photographs of the Holi festival across the India.