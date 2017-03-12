Holi, holi wishes, holi celebration, holi photos, holi messages
Students celebrating Holi in Kolkata. [Representational Image]Reuters

The time has come when Indians dip themselves in a variety of hues, the festival of colours — Holi. The spring festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It arrives with a bundle of happiness when people play with colours, laugh and enjoy it to the fullest.

This year it is celebrated on Monday, March 13, 2017 all over the world with Holika Dahan preceding the festival on the night of March 12. Some people also celebrate Choti Holi prior to the day of Holi. Not only India, people across the world celebrate the Hindu festival with sheer happiness.

Holi lasts for two days starting on the Purnima (Full Moon day) falling in the Hindu Calendar month of Falgun, which falls somewhere between the end of February and the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Holi is known as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Doljatra, or Phagwa in different regions.

Below is the compilation of the photographs of the Holi festival across the India.

A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, is seen during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India,REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A college student reacts as coloured powder is thrown into her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Agartala, IndiaReuters
A disabled girl, with her face smeared with coloured powder, reacts during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Mumbai, India.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Students of Rabindra Bharati University wait to perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys take part in Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Kolkata, India.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri