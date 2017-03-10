The nation is all set to celebrate Holi 2017 on March 13, and no celebration in the country is complete without a few foot-tapping Bollywood songs.

Like most other celebrations, Holi is one such festival that is accompanied by some fun-filled songs, which set the mood instantly. Bollywood has till date come up with a host of Hindi songs on Holi.

While there are some evergreen Holi songs that are quite popular, a number of new songs have also been released that can be a part of your playlist in 2017. YouTube has all the song videos and one can either play those online or can download them.

Here is a compilation of some of the best Holi songs from Bollywood, both new and old, that will add to your celebration:

1) Go Pagal: From the movie Jolly LLB 2, it is one of the latest contributions of Bollywood to Holi songs.

2) Badrinath Ki Dulhania title song: The film hits theatres around Holi and the title track of the movie is based on the festival. We must say, it is a wonderful dance number.

3) Balam Pichkari: From the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song will compel you to shake a leg.

4) Do me a favour let's play Holi: It is another popular Holi song from the movie Waqt.

5) Holi Khele Raghuveera: This song from Baghban has both the new-age and classic flavour of Holi songs.

6) Ang Se Ang Lagana: From the film Darr, this is another beautiful old Holi song.

7) Aaj Na Chhodenge: This classic track is from Kati Patang and suits the playlist perfectly.

8) Holi Ke Din Dil Khail Jaate Hai: Who can forget this evergreen Holi song from Sholay?

9) Rang Barse: From Silsila, this song is just so apt for the festival of colours.

10) Soni Soni: It is another song from Mohabbatein that will set the mood for Holi.