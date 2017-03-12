Holi 2017 has arrived and the celebrations have started all around the world. Holi, known as the festival of colours, is a big event not only in India, but also in Nepal. Some people in other parts of the world like the United States and Canada also celebrate this Hindu festival.
Social media has truly made the world a global village as people share photos of their celebration from across different countries. While Holi is celebrated at a huge scale in India, it is also one of the most popular festivals in Nepal.
Twitter is being flooded with common people sharing their colourful pictures from different parts of India. Hashtag #HappyHoli has been one of the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site as people have been wishing others, and sharing photos and videos.
Check some of the best photos and videos of commoners celebrating Holi in India:
Happy Holi to ones who are Celebrating it#happyholi2017 ? pic.twitter.com/EYuoXw0rm2— Farhan Pervaiz (@FarhanAries007) 12 March 2017
Happy holi 2073 ! #holiCelebration#laasteyRocks pic.twitter.com/rrZYwCEwu3— Boss Studio (@bostudi0) 12 March 2017
Bhaang effect ??? #badure_rong #happyholi #bhangkarang #colorsinindia #holi #holidiaries #bhoot_r_bhootni #firstholi #especialday #kolkatadiaries #cal@s_a_y_a_n_0814 Amae erom bhabey shades khuley bhoot na banaley parte!!! ? #adventureandus #loversandfighters #crazykindaday #dracula #stonertales #happyhigh #bestpeople #jealousme #imlookingblah #thebestholiindeed #holi2017 #sorted
हाँ हिलमिल आवे लोग लुगाई हिलमिल आवे लोग लुगाई हिलमिल आवे लोग लुगाई भाई महलन में भीरा अवध में होरी खेले रघुवीरा अरे होरी खेले रघुवीरा अवध में होरी खेले रघुवीरा होली है.. #holi #holihai #rang #color #festival #festivalofcolors #goodtime #me #fun #photographers #photograph #photography #photo #photooftheday #ballia #ghaziabad #lucknow #uttarpradesh #delhigram #delhi #happyholi
Now check Holi celebration pictures and videos from Nepal:
@its_nepal_graphy) Post by @namas_adventure - Namaste??, We are celebrating colour in Nepal ?? ; HOLI is a day festival bringing colour, sharing love and joy to everyone throughout the country. Holi also marks the welcome of Spring?? #namasadventure #namaste #believe #dontgiveup #adventure #adventureawaits #everestbasecamp #himalayas #nepal #nepalnow #dream #trekking #hiking #hikingadventures #travel #instagram #paradise #explore #discoveryourworld #discover #inspire #nepalnow #beautifuldestination #holi #holiinnepal #Regrann #NforNepal
holi days. #beforetheearthquake . . . . . . . . . #holi #kathmandu #durbarsquare #nepal #2015 #throwback #besttrip #partywiththelocals #colours #sneezingrainbows #travel #travelgram #instatravel #instanepal #prayfornepal #nepaltourism #thamel #bestfiveweeksever #history #architecture #temples #locals #holiinnepal #hindu #festivalofcolours #vibrantcolours #unimates #gopro #goproau
Check how people are celebrating the festival in other parts of the world like Canada and the USA.