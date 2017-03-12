Holi
HoliReuters

Holi 2017 has arrived and the celebrations have started all around the world. Holi, known as the festival of colours, is a big event not only in India, but also in Nepal. Some people in other parts of the world like the United States and Canada also celebrate this Hindu festival.

Social media has truly made the world a global village as people share photos of their celebration from across different countries. While Holi is celebrated at a huge scale in India, it is also one of the most popular festivals in Nepal.

Twitter is being flooded with common people sharing their colourful pictures from different parts of India. Hashtag #HappyHoli has been one of the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site as people have been wishing others, and sharing photos and videos.

Check some of the best photos and videos of commoners celebrating Holi in India:

#happyholi #clicks? #green #colorful

A post shared by Manish Behal (@manish.behal) on

Now check Holi celebration pictures and videos from Nepal:

I'll be talking about this for the rest of my life .#happyholinepal

A post shared by Steph Yessenia (@stephany.yp) on

Happy holi! #jainepal #nepal #pokhara #holi #happyholi #holi2016 #holi2072 #happyholinepal

A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on

Lies love ❤️ #thedutcharenumberone #happyholinepal

A post shared by Steph Yessenia (@stephany.yp) on

#nepal #jainepal #pokhara #happyholinepal #holi #happyholi #holi2016

A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on

#nepal #jainepal #pokhara #happyholinepal #holi #happyholi #holi2016

A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on

Check how people are celebrating the festival in other parts of the world like Canada and the USA.

#holiInUSA #asudiaries #asu #ISA #awesomeTime

A post shared by Mandar Patwardhan (@mandar2610) on

Played Holi after a long time #festivalofcolors #springfestival #happyholi #holiinusa #colorsplash#holiatosu #buckeyeholi

A post shared by Kunal Chatterjee (@kunalmicrobio) on

Holi celebration? #indianfestival #holi #holiinusa #festivalofcolors

A post shared by Aurora (@iamthe_dreamer) on

Holi Festival Taipei #festivalofcolors #holifestival #coloursplash #happyholi #Taipei #Taiwan #gopro5 #selfiegopro

A post shared by Rodrigo 歐牧禾 (@ortizrodriigo) on

This photo dosen't required insta effect Holi @ Edmonton #happyholi #holiincanada #holi2016 #loveoflife

A post shared by Keyur Patel (@hu_patidar) on

 
