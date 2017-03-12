Holi 2017 has arrived and the celebrations have started all around the world. Holi, known as the festival of colours, is a big event not only in India, but also in Nepal. Some people in other parts of the world like the United States and Canada also celebrate this Hindu festival.

Social media has truly made the world a global village as people share photos of their celebration from across different countries. While Holi is celebrated at a huge scale in India, it is also one of the most popular festivals in Nepal.

Twitter is being flooded with common people sharing their colourful pictures from different parts of India. Hashtag #HappyHoli has been one of the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site as people have been wishing others, and sharing photos and videos.

Check some of the best photos and videos of commoners celebrating Holi in India:

Happy Holi to ones who are Celebrating it#happyholi2017 ? pic.twitter.com/EYuoXw0rm2 — Farhan Pervaiz (@FarhanAries007) 12 March 2017

#happyholi #clicks? #green #colorful A post shared by Manish Behal (@manish.behal) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Now check Holi celebration pictures and videos from Nepal:

I'll be talking about this for the rest of my life .#happyholinepal A post shared by Steph Yessenia (@stephany.yp) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Happy holi! #jainepal #nepal #pokhara #holi #happyholi #holi2016 #holi2072 #happyholinepal A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on Mar 22, 2016 at 3:05am PDT

Lies love ❤️ #thedutcharenumberone #happyholinepal A post shared by Steph Yessenia (@stephany.yp) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

#nepal #jainepal #pokhara #happyholinepal #holi #happyholi #holi2016 A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on Mar 22, 2016 at 3:08am PDT

#nepal #jainepal #pokhara #happyholinepal #holi #happyholi #holi2016 A post shared by Hippie Heather (@hippieheatherinyourface) on Mar 22, 2016 at 3:11am PDT

Check how people are celebrating the festival in other parts of the world like Canada and the USA.

#holiInUSA #asudiaries #asu #ISA #awesomeTime A post shared by Mandar Patwardhan (@mandar2610) on Mar 21, 2015 at 3:56pm PDT

Played Holi after a long time #festivalofcolors #springfestival #happyholi #holiinusa #colorsplash#holiatosu #buckeyeholi A post shared by Kunal Chatterjee (@kunalmicrobio) on Mar 28, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Holi celebration? #indianfestival #holi #holiinusa #festivalofcolors A post shared by Aurora (@iamthe_dreamer) on Jun 20, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

Holi Festival Taipei #festivalofcolors #holifestival #coloursplash #happyholi #Taipei #Taiwan #gopro5 #selfiegopro A post shared by Rodrigo 歐牧禾 (@ortizrodriigo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:48am PDT