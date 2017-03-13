India, the land of various cultures and traditions, celebrate a number of festivals, including diwali, dussehra, eid, christmas and others will lots of pomp. People, all around the country, are busy with another such festival on Monday, celebrating the festival of colours, holi. Like a number of other festivals, Holi also indicates a triumph of good over evil.
Social media has been abuzz, with a number of bollywood personalities, drenched in holi colours, wishing fans a happy holi, and Indian sporterpersons, including wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Virender Sehwag have also followed suit. Even the BCCI posted a Holi message on Twitter.
It is one of the most loved festivals in the country, where people apply colours on one another's faces to celebrate this day. Not only colours are used, people also throw water on each other, making it even more grand. With holi being a national holiday, people do not mind coming out on the streets to celebrate this special occasion.
With people being aware of negative impact the colours can have on their skin, they refrain from using chemical colours and rather go for gulal, which is made from flowers of Indian Coral Trees.
Playing Holi Jamkar !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2017
May the festival of colours spread joy, peace,happiness,wealth, and celebration in your life. #HappyHoli ! pic.twitter.com/K6h6uHpHRB
Let’s celebrate & #Honor the colors of love, joy & peace! Wish you a very happy & amazing #Holi, everyone! pic.twitter.com/u37rUpvq8p— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 13, 2017
Wishing all a very Happy Holi. May the festival of colors brings more joy to you and your family. #HappyHoli— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) March 13, 2017
Wishing everyone a very happy n colourful holi #happyholi #colorful pic.twitter.com/5aDY0fP1KL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 13, 2017
बरसाने बरसन लगी,नौ मन केसर धार ।— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) March 12, 2017
ब्रज मंडल में आ गया,होली का त्यौहार।।
आप सभी को होली की शुभकामनाएँ #happyholi #रंगबिरंगीहोली pic.twitter.com/e45C7NU6Dg
Here's wishing everyone a very #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/xXchVrKqaH— BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2017
Goodmorning all!! Wishing everyone a very happy Holi!! #riseandshine pic.twitter.com/GgkAFxF8G5— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) March 12, 2017