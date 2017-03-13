India, the land of various cultures and traditions, celebrate a number of festivals, including diwali, dussehra, eid, christmas and others will lots of pomp. People, all around the country, are busy with another such festival on Monday, celebrating the festival of colours, holi. Like a number of other festivals, Holi also indicates a triumph of good over evil.

Social media has been abuzz, with a number of bollywood personalities, drenched in holi colours, wishing fans a happy holi, and Indian sporterpersons, including wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Virender Sehwag have also followed suit. Even the BCCI posted a Holi message on Twitter.

It is one of the most loved festivals in the country, where people apply colours on one another's faces to celebrate this day. Not only colours are used, people also throw water on each other, making it even more grand. With holi being a national holiday, people do not mind coming out on the streets to celebrate this special occasion.

With people being aware of negative impact the colours can have on their skin, they refrain from using chemical colours and rather go for gulal, which is made from flowers of Indian Coral Trees.

Playing Holi Jamkar !

May the festival of colours spread joy, peace,happiness,wealth, and celebration in your life. #HappyHoli ! pic.twitter.com/K6h6uHpHRB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2017

Let’s celebrate & #Honor the colors of love, joy & peace! Wish you a very happy & amazing #Holi, everyone! pic.twitter.com/u37rUpvq8p — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 13, 2017