It is not uncommon for musicians in the West to focus on Holi, the festival of colours, while making a music video centred around India, and over the years quite a number of foreign artists have featured Holi in their songs.

To celebrate the festival of colours, we have listed out five such musicians who used Holi, or just splashes of colours, to make their music videos bright and full of life.

Coldplay - Hymn for the Weekend

Ke$ha – Take it Off

Iggy Azalea – Bounce

Sigala - Sweet Loving

Cupid: The Big moon

To celebrate the festival of colours, Vh1 has put together a special segment titled Flying Colours that will begin telecast Monday, March 13 from 12 pm onwards.