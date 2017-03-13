Wishing you a colourful and happy Holi!

Falling on March 13 (Monday) this year, the Monday blues have turned into pinks with people celebrating the festival of colour.

With a long weekend holiday in North India, the celebrations for many began on Sunday. Marking the beginning of the festival with Holika or Chhoti Holi, streets across the country were coloured in different shades.

Holi, which is celebrated by applying colour on each other, eating delicious food and enjoying the day with your loved ones, marks the victory of good over evil.

A day before Holi, people celebrate Holika Dahan. According to Hindu mythology, Holi derives from the word Holika, the evil sister of a demon king called Hiranyakashyap.

The festival is predominantly celebrated by north Indians. Holi celebrations in different parts of India are famous. The most popular ones are the Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon and Barsana. The Lathmar Holi is also a popular tradition in India.

Many people opt to organize house parties where they make traditional Holi food including thandai, a special drink made on the day of Holi. With Holi colours (gulal) and water guns (pichkaaris) held in hands, people attempt to make the celebrations better and more memorable than the previous year.

Joining in on the celebrations, many celebrities including Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, their mentor Karan Johar, Jolly LLB actor Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra and many others sent out Holi wishes and messages on social media platforms:

Alia Bhatt:

Happy Holi all you beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/faKVWXZmXo — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 13, 2017

Varun Dhawan:

Akshay Kumar:

Wishing you all a colourful year ahead! Have fun, keeping everyone's fun in mind. #HappyHoli !! Be safe. pic.twitter.com/yMaiJVXakD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2017

Mahira Khan:

Amitabh Bachchan:

T 2461 -" The quieter you become the more you can hear. "~

जितने ज़्यादा आप चुप रहेंगे , उतना ही ज़्यादा आप सुन पाएंगे ..

HAPPY HOLI pic.twitter.com/ExPOtZmZJO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2017

Priyanka Chopra:

Do me a favour let's play Holi! Here is wishing everyone a safe beautiful wonder filled Holi.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Karan Johar:

Anushka Sharma:

#ShashiWasThere jab ispe rang daala gaya.Jaanwaron ko rang pasand nahi.Insaan sirf insaano ke saath Holi khelein pls! Happy & safe Holi. ?? pic.twitter.com/h8LnG22VcT — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 12, 2017

Neetu Singh:

Happy n SAFE Holi !!! ?????❤️(RK studio Holi pic ) Rans only interested in the laddoo ? A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Ajay Devgn:

Sonam Kapoor:

Irrfan Khan:

Make mockery of all your social programmings, get rid of all छाप , तिलक ,play with colours till u loose yr identity .होली है! #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/bzw1sVKdUH — Irrfan (@irrfank) March 12, 2017

Rishi Kapoor:

Madhuri Dixit-Nene:

Shraddha Kapoor:

Dhanush:

Wish you all a very happy holi. May all your lives be as colourful as possible. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 13, 2017

Farhan Akhtar:

Aanand L Rai:

Gauahar Khan:

Have a safe , responsible and happy holi!!!!!!✨ — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 13, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

Lets spread the holi colours together with peace, joy and happiness.

Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/Hsst1nHfgX — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 13, 2017

Juhi Chawla:

Wishing all of you a very #HappyHoli.

247 years old painting of Lord Krishna celebrating Holi festival with Radha. ? pic.twitter.com/spEeDUtCUz — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 13, 2017

R Madhavan:

WISH YOU ALL THE VERY BEST HOLI YET.Spread the love.Forget the animosity. Hurt not. Play responsibly.respect the ladies.✅????☂️????? — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 13, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh: