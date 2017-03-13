Wishing you a colourful and happy Holi!
Falling on March 13 (Monday) this year, the Monday blues have turned into pinks with people celebrating the festival of colour.
With a long weekend holiday in North India, the celebrations for many began on Sunday. Marking the beginning of the festival with Holika or Chhoti Holi, streets across the country were coloured in different shades.
Holi, which is celebrated by applying colour on each other, eating delicious food and enjoying the day with your loved ones, marks the victory of good over evil.
A day before Holi, people celebrate Holika Dahan. According to Hindu mythology, Holi derives from the word Holika, the evil sister of a demon king called Hiranyakashyap.
The festival is predominantly celebrated by north Indians. Holi celebrations in different parts of India are famous. The most popular ones are the Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon and Barsana. The Lathmar Holi is also a popular tradition in India.
Many people opt to organize house parties where they make traditional Holi food including thandai, a special drink made on the day of Holi. With Holi colours (gulal) and water guns (pichkaaris) held in hands, people attempt to make the celebrations better and more memorable than the previous year.
Joining in on the celebrations, many celebrities including Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, their mentor Karan Johar, Jolly LLB actor Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra and many others sent out Holi wishes and messages on social media platforms:
Alia Bhatt:
Happy Holi all you beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/faKVWXZmXo— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 13, 2017
Varun Dhawan:
#HappyHoli go watch #BadrinathKiDulhania pic.twitter.com/W1cc1AhIjF— Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 13, 2017
Akshay Kumar:
Wishing you all a colourful year ahead! Have fun, keeping everyone's fun in mind. #HappyHoli !! Be safe. pic.twitter.com/yMaiJVXakD— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2017
Mahira Khan:
#HappyHoli to all! Lots of love ? pic.twitter.com/2uvvMoWkCE— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 12, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan:
T 2461 -" The quieter you become the more you can hear. "~— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2017
जितने ज़्यादा आप चुप रहेंगे , उतना ही ज़्यादा आप सुन पाएंगे ..
HAPPY HOLI pic.twitter.com/ExPOtZmZJO
Priyanka Chopra:
Karan Johar:
Happiness is a Color! #happyholi pic.twitter.com/LHMS8fQp4w— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2017
Anushka Sharma:
#ShashiWasThere jab ispe rang daala gaya.Jaanwaron ko rang pasand nahi.Insaan sirf insaano ke saath Holi khelein pls! Happy & safe Holi. ?? pic.twitter.com/h8LnG22VcT— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 12, 2017
Neetu Singh:
Ajay Devgn:
आप सभी को होली की रंग बिरंगी बधाइयां। #HappyHoli— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2017
Sonam Kapoor:
"Red is the colour associated with the Goddess. Lakshmi wears red. Durga wears red. Red is blood. Red is menstrual fluid. It is the colour of the earth before the rains. It is the colour of life and fertility. Kumkum is the red colour made using saffron or turmeric. Sindoor is the red of the setting sun obtained on earth from cinnabar (lead oxide). These are worn by men as tilak and by women as bindi. These are the colours to smear images of Ganesha and Hanuman. Then there is Abir and Gulal, hurled into the sky, during the festival of Holi.. (they) all point to Holi being an ancient fertility festival....Only now a dirty industrial pink has overshadowed the blood red, and oil paints have replaced organic dyes, and balloons and piston 'pichkari' have replaced fistfuls of dry colour powder. Devdutt's interpretation of Holi is a refreshing take on the most colorful festival in Hindu mythology!! #HappyHoli
Irrfan Khan:
Make mockery of all your social programmings, get rid of all छाप , तिलक ,play with colours till u loose yr identity .होली है! #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/bzw1sVKdUH— Irrfan (@irrfank) March 12, 2017
Rishi Kapoor:
Advance Wishes! pic.twitter.com/x7Aweljfkr— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 12, 2017
Madhuri Dixit-Nene:
Happy Holi from Japan! pic.twitter.com/L5IiwQtsag— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 13, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor:
Happy Holi !!! ? pic.twitter.com/V9W23lJR5E— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 13, 2017
Dhanush:
Wish you all a very happy holi. May all your lives be as colourful as possible.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 13, 2017
Farhan Akhtar:
Happy Holi all.. #playsafe— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 13, 2017
Aanand L Rai:
Happy Holi mere Kundan mere Bhai @dhanushkraja #raanjhanaamemories pic.twitter.com/cq8jFn2RjT— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) March 13, 2017
Gauahar Khan:
Have a safe , responsible and happy holi!!!!!!✨— GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 13, 2017
Nawazuddin Siddiqui:
Lets spread the holi colours together with peace, joy and happiness.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 13, 2017
Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/Hsst1nHfgX
Juhi Chawla:
Wishing all of you a very #HappyHoli.— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 13, 2017
247 years old painting of Lord Krishna celebrating Holi festival with Radha. ? pic.twitter.com/spEeDUtCUz
R Madhavan:
WISH YOU ALL THE VERY BEST HOLI YET.Spread the love.Forget the animosity. Hurt not. Play responsibly.respect the ladies.✅????☂️?????— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 13, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh:
Happiness comes in various colours.... Happy Holi ... Have a great one, safe one & most importantly a responsible one. pic.twitter.com/luFQgKv0rL— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 13, 2017