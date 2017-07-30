Former US President Abraham Lincoln has said: "The better part of one's life consists of his friendships." To promote friendship among people, the United Nations celebrates International Day of Friendship every year on July 30.

Check Here's celebrating unusual friendships between animals [VIDEOS]

The UN General Assembly proclaimed the day in 2011 to inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

As part of the International Day, organisations hold special events and activities to promote solidarity and mutual understanding among individuals.

Also check: Best 'Friends' moments that define the relationship between you and your BFFs

However, Friendship Day is celebrated in different dates in many countries. Indians celebrate it on the first Sunday of August every year.

Check out some unique wishes and messages to send your best friend on Friendship Day 2017:

From the very first day we met, I was sure you are gonna be my bestie and yes, I was right. You are and will always be my closest friend. Happy Friendship Day dear.

Our friendship is like wine, it is getting better by each year. And I am very happy to have to as my closest friend with whom I can share anything and everything. wishing you the greetings of friendship day 2017.

A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more. You are the greatest friend I am happy to have in my life. Wishing you the warm wishes of the special day. Happy Friendship Day 2017.

A friend is never a coincidence in your life, they are meant to enter your life to bring you joy and laughter. So, I will always treasure the friendship between us. Happy Friendship Day dear.

To be depressed is to be lonely; to have a friend is to be happy. And the moments spend together with you are the best. Happy Friendship Day dear.

We might fight almost everyday, but you will always be my best friend for whom I am ready to sacrifice my life. Thank you for being with me always my dear. You are the best.

A true friend sees the first tear...catches the second...and stops the third. But you are so good at irritating me, and yes I just love it. Happy Friendship Day 2017.

To the world's best friend, who gave me your shoulders when I wanted to weep, who shared time with me during my happy days, who cared me when I was sick, who wanted to make me happy by cracking jokes. You will always be my best friend now and forever. Happy Friendship Day my best buddy.

God made us best friends because he knew our parents couldn't handle us as sisters.

Here are some inspiring quotes by famous personalities on friendship:

The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. — Hubert H. Humphrey, Former Vice President of the US

We're born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we're not alone. — Orson Welles, American actor

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood. — Lucius Annaeus Seneca, Roman philosopher

My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me. — Henry Ford, American industrialist

Friends are the siblings God never gave us. — Mencius, Chinese philosopher

A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself. — Jim Morrison, American singer

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. — Hubert H. Humphrey, Former Vice President of the US

Friends and good manners will carry you where money won't go. — Margaret Walker, American poet

One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives. — Euripides, tragedian