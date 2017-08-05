Happy Friendship Day 2017!!

A life without friends is so dull, and sharing the most important moments with the besties makes the life fruitful and worthy.

In order to celebrate the value of friendship, people celebrate friendship day every year. Though the United Nations celebrates International Day of Friendship every year on July 30, Indians celebrate the day of friendship on the first Sunday of August, and this year it falls on August 6.

The special day for friendship is commemorated by tying friendship bands on the friend's wrist or by exchanging gifts, cards and by sending special wishes and messages on social media. It is understood that Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards was the first one to propose the idea of friendship day celebrations in 1930.

International Business Times India has compiled the best 20 messages, gif wishes, greetings and quotes by famous personalities to wish your friends on friendship day 2017.

Are you planning to wish your best friends with unique wishes? Check them here:

I might have 1000 friends on Facebook. But I consider very few as my best friend, with whom I can share anything in my life. You can be proud. You are also in that small list. Happy? I know. I am so good. Happy friendship day.

Friendship is the greatest blessing in life.

Having you as my bestie makes me happy and proud.

Happy friendship day 2017.

We have fought thousand times. We don't talk daily. But there isn't a single day we haven't missed each other. I miss the wonderful moments we spent together, the funny conversations we had, the late night gossips and many more. Thanks for making me a better person. Wishing you the best regards of our day, friendship day.

Let the friendship bands we tie every year strengthens the friendship we have. You are the best thing that happened in my life. Wishing you the warm greetings of friendship day.

Finally, our most favourite day is here,

A day to celebrate, enjoy and have lots of fun.

But unlike the past years, we cannot be together this time.

But never mind, you will feel my presence.

I have a surprise. Wait for it.

Happy friendship day dear.

We might be miles away. But on this special day, the first person that comes to my mind is you, just you. Happy friendship day dear.

When I remember the days we were together, I realise how important you are to me. You are my best friend, and I wish to spend many more years together just like our good old days. Happy friendship day 2017.

I am lucky to have you as my best friend.

You fill my life with tons of happiness.

You make me feel better when I am down.

You are the most precious friend I got.

I thank God for getting you.

Happy Friendship Day 2017.

When I was alone, you cheered me up. When I was happy, you joined in my good times. When I wanted to cry, you consoled me. How can I forget you ever in my life! I have never felt loneliness since meeting you. Thank you so much dear friend.

True friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo and withstand the shocks of adversity, before it is entitled to the appellation. — George Washington, 1st US President

Of all the things which wisdom provides to make us entirely happy, much the greatest is the possession of friendship. — Epicurus, Greek philosopher

Friendship is a wildly underrated medication. — Anna Deavere Smith, American actress

Friendship is essentially a partnership. — Aristotle, Greek philosopher

A friend to all is a friend to none. — Aristotle

Love is friendship set on fire. — Jeremy Taylor, English author

A friend is a gift you give yourself. — Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist

A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth. — Charles Darwin, English naturalist

The two most misused words in the entire English vocabulary are love and friendship. A true friend would die for you, so when you start trying to count them on one hand, you don't need any fingers. — Larry Flynt, American publisher

Never explain - your friends do not need it and your enemies will not believe you anyway. —Elbert Hubbard, American writer

True friendship can afford true knowledge. It does not depend on darkness and ignorance. — Henry David Thoreau, American essayist

The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend. — Henry David Thoreau

Of all possessions a friend is the most precious. — Herodotus, Greek historian

In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed. — Khalil Gibran, Lebanese-American writer

A friend is what the heart needs all the time. — Henry Van Dyke, American author

True happiness arises, in the first place, from the enjoyment of one's self, and in the next, from the friendship and conversation of a few select companions. —Joseph Addison, English essayist

Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm and constant. — Socrates, Greek philosopher

The love that comes from friendship is the underlying facet of a happy life. — Chelsea Handler, American comedian

Laughter is not at all a bad beginning for a friendship, and it is far the best ending for one. — Oscar Wilde, Irish writer