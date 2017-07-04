The United States' Independence Day, also known as Fourth of July (July 4), commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The day marks the country's declaration of independence from Great Britain and the birth of the US as an independent nation. Americans celebrate the 241st Independence Day on July 4, 2017.

How is Fourth of July celebrated?

The special day is celebrated by conducting parades, carnivals, concerts, political ceremonies and fireworks across the country. The federal holiday is also a time for picnics and family get togethers. The day is also dedicated to paying tributes to the martyrs of the country.

The US President Donald Trump will spend his first Fourth of July at the White House with families of military men and his staff keeping with the tradition.

Check out top patriotic quotes to be shared on the occasion here:

"Where liberty dwells, there is my country." — Benjamin Franklin. One of the founding father of the US.

"They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." — Benjamin Franklin

This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it. — Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President

Let freedom never perish in your hands. — Joseph Addison, English essayist

The duty of a true Patriot is to protect his country from its government. — Thomas Paine, English-American political activist.

I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure it will cost us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance. — John Adams, 2nd U.S. President

This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave. — Elmer Davis, news reporter

You show people what you're willing to fight for when you fight your friends. — Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State

America is another name for opportunity. — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist

Here are some interesting wishes and messages to be shared with friends and family on July 4:

Respect the freedom and independence we enjoy, for it has been a result of someone's hard work and sacrifices. Wishing you a happy independence day wishes. Happy July Fourth.

Do your duties responsibily and be a true citizen to our country. Happy Fourth of July wishes.

Enjoy this 4th of July by having fun, family get together, eating food, drinking and a lot more. Have so much of fun dear on this holiday. Happy Fourth of July.

On this 241st Independence Day, it's time to remember and salute the brave souls who made our national pride by sacrificing their own life. Happy 4th of July.

It's the time of the year when you can enjoy with parades, fireworks, music and dance. Have a memorable and amazing 4th of July.

As we celebrate our nation's freedom, lets honor the courageous men and women who preserved it. Happy July Fourth wishes.

