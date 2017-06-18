Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt
The world celebrates Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year, and this time, it falls on June 18. Social media is flooded with wishes and greetings.

Several Bollywood celebs have also taken time out from their busy schedules and shared beautiful messages and adorable pictures with their fathers on social media. The day is extra special for Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who became dads recently.

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan have posted "Happy Father's Day" on social media. While Big B has shared their three generation picture, Alia thanked father Mahesh Bhatt for sharing his DNA.

Anushka posted an adorable childhood photo online with her father. Also, Genelia Deshmukh wrote a beautiful message on behalf of her sons – Riaan and Rahyl to their dad Riteish Deshmukh.

She posted an image along with a caption which read: "Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash."

Take a look at the wishes by Bollywood celebs here:

Watch Bollywood's little munchkins with their daddys:

