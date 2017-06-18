The world celebrates Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year, and this time, it falls on June 18. Social media is flooded with wishes and greetings.

Several Bollywood celebs have also taken time out from their busy schedules and shared beautiful messages and adorable pictures with their fathers on social media. The day is extra special for Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who became dads recently.

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan have posted "Happy Father's Day" on social media. While Big B has shared their three generation picture, Alia thanked father Mahesh Bhatt for sharing his DNA.

Anushka posted an adorable childhood photo online with her father. Also, Genelia Deshmukh wrote a beautiful message on behalf of her sons – Riaan and Rahyl to their dad Riteish Deshmukh.

She posted an image along with a caption which read: "Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash."

Take a look at the wishes by Bollywood celebs here:

Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we're both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend ??#happyfathersday A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

I couldn't possibly be more like anyone as I am like my father. I wish every girl growing up gets to look up to a man like I got to with my dad. He taught me to stand up for myself and what I believed in and never allow anyone to treat me wrongly. My biggest inspiration comes from him and how wonderful this world would be if there were more men like you papa! I love you to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #FathersDay A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

This #Fathersday I wish every girl had a father like mine. Thank you Appa! Here's our story! @therealmard Watch it using the link in Bio! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

My Daddy my first HERO.. Happy Father's Day..?We love you and miss you terribly .#daddy #memories #bondsforever #MyHero #happyfathersday A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Happy Father's Day grandpa ❤️ miss you always https://t.co/xZEyKqGr3I pic.twitter.com/CKrYWsB3rs — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 18, 2017

T 2459 -Every day is Father's Day ... har din Babuji ke naam .. Papa ke naam .. aur hamesha Maa ke naam !! pic.twitter.com/hrphkKK4B6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017

