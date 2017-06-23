The nation is all set to celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2017 on June 26, and the festival calls for some peppy Bollywood songs.

Bollywood has, till date, come up with many Eid songs to add to the celebratory mood of the festival. This is a time for the Muslim community across the country to arrange feasts, do prayers, and greet each other "Eid Mubarak".

However, popular Eid songs are also an integral part of the celebration. There is a host of old and new Eid songs that fit into the playlist during Eid Al Fitr. YouTube is filled with some of the best tracks that one can listen to online or download for free.

Here is a compilation of top 10 Eid songs from Bollywood to set the tone.

1) Aaj Ki Party: This Salman Khan song is from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

2) Jumme Ki Raat: This is another track from Sallu Bhai from Kick.

3) Chaand Nazar Agaya: From the movie Hero Hindustani, this is a relatively old song.

4) Mubarak Eid Mubarak: Salman is popular for coming up with Eid songs and here is another from Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

5) Arziyan: It is a rather slow but melodious song from Delhi 6.

6) Bhar Do Jholi Meri: Another popular Eid song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

7) Jashn: This track is from Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos.

8) Chand Samne Hai Eid Ka: This is another example of old but good Eid song.

9) Wallah Re Wallah: This song is from the movie Tees Maar Khan.

10) Yoon Shabnami: It is a beautiful song from Saawariya.