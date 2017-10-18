The nation is all set to celebrate Diwali (Deepawali) 2017 on October 19, but social media is already abuzz with "Happy Diwali" wishes from people of different walks of life.

Several Bollywood celebs also joined the Twitterati to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion.

Some are even sharing photos of celebration along with the greetings. While some of the tweets are just plain wishes.

Diwali is the festival of light, and everyone gets into a festive mood during this time. Hashtag #HappyDiwali has been trending on Twitter, with scores of photos and videos being uploaded by people.

As the debate on ban on fire crackers in the capital city still going on, some of the celebs have come up in support of the Supreme Court's decision. Many of them asked their fans to celebrate a smoke-free Diwali.

Check some of the Diwali wishes of popular celebs on Twitter:

Happy Diwali B’ful P’ple!!❤️???? Here’s to sharing d light & making it so much more brighter!!Alisah shows us how! Dugga Dugga! #blessed ??? pic.twitter.com/b8xu5DLPKF — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) October 18, 2017

Happy Diwali. May the light of the stuff with the dude in the place of the year of the feels & the things in your home be all bright etc ? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 18, 2017

Have a safe and awesome Diwali everyone...

And please say No to loud crackers!! ???#SunnyLeone #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/Nz1vnz4IqE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 18, 2017

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali full of light, love and positivity. Missing home today as it’s a French Diwali for me this year! ❤️? pic.twitter.com/pBdzLFdLXV — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) October 18, 2017

Happy Diwali in advance. Hope this festival brings light, happiness and prosperity in everybody’s life. pic.twitter.com/HdnjfUX74C — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 18, 2017

Here's wishing everyone a happy and a safe Diwali !!! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 18, 2017

Wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/V6zuYk6qyZ — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) October 18, 2017

Much love, happiness and good wishes for the festive season! And #HappyDiwali to all those celebrating today ❤️ — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) October 18, 2017

Wishing u all a very #HappyDiwali. May all your lives be full of light,love and happiness. Stay safe and be kind to all kinds. Lots of love. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) October 18, 2017

From darkness to light #HappyDiwali — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 18, 2017