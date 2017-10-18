Diwali, Happy diwali, Happy Deepavali
The nation is all set to celebrate Diwali (Deepawali) 2017 on October 19, but social media is already abuzz with "Happy Diwali" wishes from people of different walks of life.

Several Bollywood celebs also joined the Twitterati to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion. 

Some are even sharing photos of celebration along with the greetings. While some of the tweets are just plain wishes.

Diwali is the festival of light, and everyone gets into a festive mood during this time. Hashtag #HappyDiwali has been trending on Twitter, with scores of photos and videos being uploaded by people.

As the debate on ban on fire crackers in the capital city still going on, some of the celebs have come up in support of the Supreme Court's decision. Many of them asked their fans to celebrate a smoke-free Diwali.

Check some of the Diwali wishes of popular celebs on Twitter:

