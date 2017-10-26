Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan who got divorced in 2014, still continue to be spotted together at parties, holidays, movie dates, get-togethers and film screenings.

And yet another occasion was Sussanne Khan's birthday.

Hrithik Roshan surely made her day as Sussane captioned the image as: "To all the beautiful people in my life... thank u for making me feel so special ❤️♥️#birthdaygirl #happysmiles #mytribe" [sic.]

Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre were too present at the party. Check out the pictures.

Before this, Hrithik Roshan flew down to Goa during Diwali week, and was seen rejoicing with his family on the occasion of his mother, Pinky Roshan's 64th birthday. The Dhoom 3 actor, who was accompanied by his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, wished his mother a heartfelt note on Instagram on October 24.

In his fight against Kangana, Sussanne was the first one to come out in support of Hrithik to prove that the viral picture of her former husband with Kangana was doctored.

She wrote on social media: "There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #mafamilia #powerofthetruth #pureheart" [sic.]

Also, it was Sussanne who convinced the actor to muster courage and expose Kangana in public as she strongly believes the Queen actress is making up stories about her purported affair with her former husband.

Followed by the media reports, Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne were seen spending quality time together at Sussanne's interior design store in Mumbai which was set up two years ago.

The couple might have parted ways, but the mutual respect for each other and their bonding seems to be undying, which can actually give serious ex-couple goals to many. They are also responsibly co-parenting their two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and making sure they get to spend time with them.