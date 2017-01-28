Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese families across the globe have welcomed the Year Of The Rooster by greeting each other San Nin Faai Lok in Cantonese or Xin Nian Kuai Le in Mandarin. It is the time of year for family reunions and big feasts.

Watch Chinese New Year special CCTV Spring Festival Gala live online from London, New York and other places

On this occasion, popular celebrities, including My Fair Princess star Fan Bingbing and Hong Kong singer-cum-actor William Chan Wai-ting also extended their New Year wishes to fans. While some of them wished their followers a prosperous and healthy year, others spoke about how they want to celebrate it.

Check out the New Year wishes and messages by popular personalities from the Chinese entertainment industry:

Lu Han: Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and healthy New Year. May everything go as you wish.

William Chan: I'm wishing everyone a great fortune in the New Year. And I'm wishing everyone health too, because body is our asset and we need to have a healthy body to achieve our dreams.

Zhang Yixing (EXO member Lay): I do like to wish everyone the best of luck, smooth sailing, happiness and health in the Year Of The Rooster. I wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Fan Bingbing: When I was a child, playing with firecrackers was definitely my favourite part. Nowadays, I love being with my family for the big feast while watching CCTV's New Year Gala. We always have a lot to talk about!

Li Chen: I would like to help my mother cook and sit together with my family for the Lunar New Year meal.