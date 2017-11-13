Happy Children's Day 2017!

Children are the future of all nations.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 since 1964, coinciding with the birth anniversary of first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is known for his love for children.

The year 2017 marks the 128th birth anniversary of this central figure of Indian politics.

How is Children's Day celebrated in India?

Kids fondly used to call him Chachaji or Chacha Nehru, and as part of the special days, would dress up like him with a red rose pinned to the lapel of the knee-length Nehru jacket.

Special cultural programmes, activities and competitions have come to be arranged in schools to engage children in fun.

Children's Day is celebrated on various dates across the globe, and on various occasions. Universal Children's Day is observed by the United Nations on November 20 every year.

Check out quotes by famous personalities that can be shared on Children's Day:

There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children. — Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

The child is father to the man. — William Wordsworth, English romantic poet

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. — Frederick Douglass, American orator

There are only two lasting gift we should give our children, One is roots and second is wings. — Anonymous

Children should be able to live a life free from bullying and harassment and it is time that we all took a stand against this. — Katherine Jenkins, singer

The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them. — Frank A Clark, American politician

Children are our most valuable natural resource. — Herbert Hoover, 31st US President

While children are struggling to be unique, the world around them is trying all means to make them look like everybody else. — APJ Abdul Kalam, former Indian President

The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith. — Billy Graham, American evangelist

The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence. — Denis Waitley, American motivational speaker

Children are the keys of paradise. — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher

All children are artists. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up. — Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter

Your children need your presence more than your presents. — Jesse Jackson, American activist

Every child matters. If we fail our children, we are bound to fail our present, our future, faith, cultures, and civilisations as well. — Kailash Satyarthi, Indian activist

Here are some unique messages, wishes and greetings to be shared on Children's Day 2017:

