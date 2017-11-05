India captain Virat Kohli turned 29 on Sunday, November 5, and the Delhi man had a memorable time, celebrating the occasion with his teammates after the India vs New Zealand second T20I in Rajkot.
The run-machine was wished on the occasion in a number of tweets from all around the world, with a mix of celebrities, his close friends, team mates and others greeting him on his special day.
The Team India captain has had an amazing career so far, after making his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match.
Since then, Kohli has not looked back, scoring runs all around the globe, and is currently the captain in all formats of the game.
He is also currently the main batsman for the India team. Kohli has scored more than 15,000 runs across all formats, breaking all sorts of record.
Mixed feelings!
Kohli could have been a happier person on the eve of his birthday had India won the second T20I on Saturday.
Birthdays are once-a-year occasions, and with Kohli having done so much for Indian cricket in the last 12-18 months, he deserved all the celebrations of his 29th birthday.
As usual the ever-growing trend of cake-smearing took place, and Kohli seemed to have the time of his life, enjoying every moment of his special day. The Delhi man also posted a tweet.
Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017
God Bless you all. ? pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM
The Indian team can give him a perfect post-birthday gift on Tuesday.
The ongoing India-New Zealand T20 series is currently tied at 1-1, and it would be another reason for Kohli and his teammates to celebrate if they can win the series in Thiruvananthapuram.
Here are some tweets wishing the India captain on his special day:
15631 International Runs | 49 tons
Double Hundreds in 4 successive Test series
Fastest ODI ton by an Indian #HappyBirthdayVirat
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 5, 2017
