It was like a festival for millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans who eagerly wait for their Baadshah to come to the roof of his kingdom to greet them with an enchanting smile. Every year thousands of fans flock to his house, Mannat in Bandra bearing the scoring sun just to catch of glimpse of the superstar.

And like in the past few decades, today also, the view at Mannat was mind-boggling when fans came in large numbers to wish SRK on his 52nd birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family and close friends from the industry, left for his Alibaug farmhouse to ring in his birthday on Wednesday (November 1) afternoon. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sussanne Khan and others joined him for the special day.

However, his fans started gathering at Mannat from wee hours who were unaware of the fact that SRK was out at Alibaug and will be coming back late in the afternoon. And after a long wait, he finally brought respite to the sea of his fans after he stepped out in the balcony along

with his little son AbRam to wave at them.

All the love for SRK at Mannat, as always! ?✨?❤️?? #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/s0AtsKvtbI — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

Wearing a grey shirt and black pants, the King of Hearts blew flying kisses, waved and the crowd into a frenzy with his signature pose outside Mannat.

EXCLUSIVE: The King of everyone’s heart sends the crowd into a frenzy with his signature pose! We wish there’s an emoji for this! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/rD3IQsSCcB — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

Little AbRam also joined him and was seen witnessing the stardom that his superstar dad enjoys.

LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam wave out to the sea of fans at Mannat! ????✨ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/6zDqwziNzw — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

You can clearly hear the madness among the fans in this video.

EXCLUSIVE: The sea of fans has gone crazy the second King Khan stepped out to wave at them!! Can you hear the madness! ? #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/BtAZ2ZYpPB — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

As promised, SRK also celebrated his birthday with the media and was seen cutting the cake and interacting with them at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

LIVE UPDATE: King Khan cuts his birthday cake at the media interaction at Taj Lands End #HappyBirthdaySRK



HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING KHAN pic.twitter.com/Y98ckq3PhM — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

SRK: “I'm really thankful that you all are here. I feel blessed, i don't know how to react.”#HappyBirthdaySRK | HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING KHAN pic.twitter.com/cLkzkxRBlS — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan also took a selfie with AbRam and thanked them for bringing happiness to his life every year.

A ray of sunshine... A sea of love...

Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year! pic.twitter.com/teTr4FRGC7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2017

Here's wishing SRK a very happy birthday.